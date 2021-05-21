Tom Parsons appointed as new GPA chief executive

The former Mayo footballer takes the position having worked with Jacobs, a professional and technical solutions company, where he held the position as the culture manager for Europe
Tom Parsons appointed as new GPA chief executive

Tom Parsons. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 11:55
John Fogarty

Former Mayo footballer Tom Parsons has been announced as the new chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

Charlestown man Parsons, who retired from inter-county football last year and played his last game against Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final, succeeds Paul Flynn who stepped away last month.

Dublin-based Parsons was previously secretary of the organisation as well as chairman of its national executive committee (NEC). He has been a member of the NEC since 2017 and a member of the board of directors since 2019.

The 33-year-old takes the position having worked with Jacobs, a professional and technical solutions company, where he held the position as the culture manager for Europe. He is a chartered engineer and ambassador for Engineers Ireland.

“I am absolutely delighted and honoured to be appointed as the CEO of the GPA," said Parsons in a statement. "I truly believe in the great work of the Association and, from personal experience, the GPA has supported me in my sporting, personal, and professional life since my debut with Mayo in 2008.

“As a player, I feel I have experienced nearly all the challenges, highs, and lows a player can face. I know how important it is to have an association that unconditionally cares for every player. I’m committed to build on the great work of our previous CEO Paul Flynn and I’m privileged to have the opportunity to work with a dynamic, dedicated team in the GPA who have the player at the heart of all decisions.

“A huge motivation for me was the decision by players to merge the GPA and WGPA in December of 2020. I feel this truly represents the leadership of our male and female intercounty players and I’m committed to serve the voice of all our players to the best of my ability. I look forward to taking up the position later in the summer.”

More in this section

Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Cork's Brian Hartnett hit with two-match ban
Galway v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 Joe Canning named at midfield as Galway make nine changes for Tipp challenge 
Cork v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 2 Luke Connolly to start as Cork footballers make three changes for trip to Laois
#gaelic football#connacht gaa
Cork v Monaghan - TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 2 Round 2

Former All-Star Emma Spillane back in Cork team; Ireland rugby star Hannah Tyrell on Dublin panel

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices