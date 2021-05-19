Galway GAA chief Pat Kearney: 'I welcome John Kiely’s apology wholeheartedly'

John Kiely’s apology for his comments about Sunday’s clash has been welcomed by Galway with county chairman Pat Kearney saying that is now the end of the matter.

Kearney defended Galway’s position in the wake of Kiely’s claims about players being guilty of simulation in looking for frees during the Tribesmen’s 0-26 to 1-17 win on Sunday, and said that just was not their style.

“I welcome John Kiely’s apology wholeheartedly. I’m sure when he had a look back at the game he saw things differently and that’s entirely understandable and fair play to him for coming out and clarifying the position.

“I thought his comments at the time were completely out of kilter with the character of the man and it’s measure of him that he has come out and sorted it out, and that for us is the end of the matter.

“We have always had a healthy rivalry with Limerick but we have always had great respect as well. We have had great battles with them in recent years which have always gone down to the wire and it will probably be the same if we meet again this summer.

“We all go out and play under the same rules and do our best to win. There are aspects of the game we would have concerns about as well but at the end of the day, the two teams that go out do so under the same rules.

“Limerick is a proud hurling county who have enjoyed some great wins in recent years. Off the field, at underage up to senior, we have always had a great relationship with the officers, management, and players, and that will continue.

“Our main focus is on Tipperary now and we will push on from there.”