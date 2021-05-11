Munster GAA fixtures revealed: Early start denies Kerry chance to defend league outright

Kerry will not able to retain the Division 1 title outright as their Munster SFC quarter-final against Clare has been scheduled for Saturday, June 26.

One of the conditions of the revised GAA inter-county season states divisional finals will only be played on June 19 or 20 providing counties involved are not commencing their provincial campaigns the following week. In the event they cannot take place, the cups will be shared.

The Munster Council’s competitions control committee on Tuesday night signed off on the dates and venues for their senior championships and the Kerry-Clare game is down for decision in Fitzgerald Stadium on June 26 at 7pm. Earlier that day at 3pm, Limerick and Waterford clash in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Should Kerry beat Clare, they will travel to Thurles to face Munster champions Tipperary on July 10 (7pm throw-in). If the Banner win the game, the match will take place in Ennis with the same time and date.

Cork face the winners of Limerick and Waterford at 3pm that afternoon in LIT Gaelic Grounds if Limerick are victorious and Páirc Uí Chaoimh if the Déise prevail.

As expected given all the games will be played at neutral venues for the second season in a row, both of the opening games in the Munster senior hurling championship will be played in Thurles. Clare and Waterford face off in Semple Stadium on Sunday, June 27, at 3.15pm.

The following Saturday evening (July 3), defending champions Limerick take on Cork in their semi-final there.

On July 4 at 4pm, the other last four game between Tipperary and Clare/Waterford will played in Limerick if Clare progress and Páirc Uí Chaoimh should Liam Cahill’s side win.

The Munster SHC final on Sunday, July 18, has a 4pm throw-in; the senior football final seven days later starts at 3.15pm.