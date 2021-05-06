Maor foirne to be discontinued with immediate effect

Officials believed that the running selector position would be disbanded “upon the cessation of the current Covid-19 protocols”
Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 14:47
John Fogarty

The maor foirne role will be discontinued from this weekend’s opening round of the Allianz Hurling League following a dramatic u-turn by Croke Park.

The successful motion passed at February’s Congress stipulated that the running selector position would be disbanded “upon the cessation of the current Covid-19 protocols”.

However, following discussions between the playing rules committee who made the proposal and the Central Competitions Control Committee, it is to be put into effect immediately. 

Management Committee signed off on it earlier today.

It means no team official can enter the field of play, the only exception being when a referee gives permission for a team medical officer or one authorised official to examine an injured player.

After their previous attempt to end the maor foirne position narrowly failed to receive the required support at last year’s Congress, the standing playing rules committee put it forward again at this year’s event where it passed by acclaim.

Following a number of flashpoints involving maor foirnes in 2018 and ‘19, there has been a concerted effort to make the playing surface more exclusive to players and match officials, while “the silent sideline” has been a long-term goal going back to GAA president Liam O’Neill’s time in office.

Speaking in March, Sligo manager Tony McEntee envisaged more managers will watch games from the stands. “The managers as it is can’t leave a box so it really is pointless being on the field. It will be a case of giving the instruction at the start then waiting until half-time to go through more things. When there is no purpose being on the field, I think it is quite possible that managers will position themselves in the stands and then interact with the players later.”

