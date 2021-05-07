Patrick Horgan: Impressive Donal O’Grady gets ‘automatic respect’ in Cork dressing room

An afternoon in early May.

Patrick Horgan waxing lyrical.

“He has to be the competitor that everyone looks at, seriously.

“It’s ridiculous, the level that he’s achieved. What he’s done will never be done again. He’s the man.”

For anyone familiar with the Cork star’s social media feed there’s little mystery about the competitor in question.

Tom Brady, late of the New England Patriots and now of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winner of seven Super Bowls, is the sportsman Horgan admires from a distance.

“Brady is the reason his teams are so successful. I know a lot of fellas who go a lot deeper with American football, I just go to the odd game he plays in and I enjoy them, but I know the team (Patriots) weren’t going that well when he came in first.

“It’s not just that he’s a good player himself, which he obviously is. It’s how he also makes the players around him perform so well.”

We move past a brief evaluation of whether the Patriots succeeded because of Brady or legendary curmudgeon Bill Belichick, the coach (“Brady, stop,”), to the small matter of the 2021 inter-county season.

“The only difference really from last year is that we haven’t had a whole lot of time together to prepare,” says Horgan.

“We’ve all been working on our general fitness up to now, doing our 5K runs and so on — finding whatever loop you can do and running that.

“But it’s a different ball game when you’re back in group training with the rest of the panel, when you have fellas hitting each other — and picking up knocks, naturally enough, when that’s going on.

“I thought three weeks’ preparation was a pretty short time in which to prepare, but at least we’re back on the field, the weather is good... give it another couple of weeks and we’ll be in the full swing of it again. Fellas will be well able for the knocks and the hitting.

For myself, I’m delighted to be able to go to the field and train these evenings — the last year or so it hasn’t been good because the one thing you didn’t have was a plan, which is what a player would be used to.

“Every hurler would usually know that no matter what, there’d be training on Tuesday and Thursday, so losing that was no joke. It’s great to have it back now.”

Challenge games “would come in handy” in terms of preparation, he adds: “Everyone’s in the same boat, but if people don’t think those challenge games are important... you need those to get yourself right.

“The first couple of weeks you’re getting used to protecting yourself properly, you get a couple of bangs. You learn then to sharpen up.

“So a challenge game would come in handy that way, certainly, because you know you have to concentrate even more — but just being back on the field, back playing, that’s nearly enough in itself.”

Cork have made some changes over the winter, with All-Ireland-winning manager Donal O’Grady coming in on coaching duties.

“To be honest we didn’t see much of him until we came back training, obviously enough.

“But the last couple of weeks have been very good. Fellas would look up to Donal, they would have seen him on the line with Cork a few years ago, so there’d be an automatic respect for whatever he’d have to say about the game.

He does a lot of work with video and so on, and we’d hear from him a couple of times a week now that we’re back in harness, but he’s very good.”

The changes weren’t limited to management, either. Manager Kieran Kingston has freshened up the panel by promoting underage talent from the last couple of seasons’ U20 teams.

“There’s been a lot of change since last year, which everyone is well aware of.

“Myself, Eoin (Cadogan), Bill (Cooper), Seamus (Harnedy) and a couple more, we’ve seen massive change in the panel in the last couple of years.

“Again, we’ve only been back as a team for a couple of weeks but it’s obvious the lads coming in have been preparing themselves well to come into the senior environment, and they’re the real deal.

“You can see with them that they have the right attitude, particularly the lads from the winning U20 side last year. It’s great to see and they’ll bring massive competition to the team. I can see that already, a lot of them are putting their hands up to be noticed, a lot of them are going well.”

Winning the Munster U20 title last December was an indication of good players coming through, surely?

“Cork always have good players coming through,” says Horgan.

“The silverware is something you can be unlucky with, too — look at the U21 team a couple of years ago, there was unbelievable talent there and even though they were caught absolutely cold in the All-Ireland final, we still got some unbelievable players for the senior panel from that team.

“The ideal for every senior team is to have two or three breaking onto the panel every year to keep the team fresh.

“The silverware obviously helps along the way, it’s good to give fellas confidence as they come up through the ranks — but ultimately we want them to come in and win silverware with the seniors.”

To do so means getting used to those eerily quiet stadia again, of course.

“It helps a little that there’s nobody there, but in the longer term — or maybe in the next few months with any luck — we’ll have people back in the stadiums.

“We all want to be there, we all want to be playing and winning matches — but what I’d like is to have the buzz of the crowd, going out to play in front of thousands of people in a really important match.

“That’s the buzz of playing at this level, when you know it’s important, when you know it’s all on the line — and the crowd is a big part of that.

“I’d say every player feels the same.”

It was all on the line last October when Horgan’s club side Glen Rovers lost to Blackrock in the county final after extra time. He doesn’t hide the disappointment.

“It hurt a lot at the time,” says Horgan, who is now on the road for Dulux Paints.

“It probably wasn’t a help going back in with Cork either, playing a Munster semi-final two and a half weeks later. That wasn’t easy at all.

“It hurt, absolutely, and I found it tough picking things up after. At least the lads in the club will be back shortly themselves training.

“We’ve a good panel there again, and we’ll be keen to put that right when the club championship rolls around later in the year.”

Tom Brady couldn’t put it better.

