Maurice Shanahan: Being dropped off Waterford panel 'still hurts'

Maurice Shanahan has admitted that being dropped from the Waterford hurling panel in November of 2019 “still hurts me to this day”.

Having featured in three of Waterford’s four championship games during the summer of 2019, Shanahan was dropped from the panel a few months later by new manager Liam Cahill.

After 11 seasons with the Déise, it was a difficult phone call to stomach.

“I got the phone call just saying I wasn’t wanted. When you get a call like that after being there 10 years, it’s hurtful like. It did hurt me to be honest with you and it probably still hurts me to this day,” said the 31-year-old.

“But you just have to be a bigger man and move on from it. Because any manager as you saw when Derek [McGrath] came in, Derek got rid of five or six of the Waterford team as well, and Liam got rid of the two of us (Noel Connors being the other).

“You had the club championship first last year and Liam said he would pick off club form. I went back with my club and I trained hard with my club. Tried to prove a point as well in a way.

“I suppose I did that in three games. I didn’t have the best county semi-final against Ballygunner, but after 10 minutes that day I suppose the game was over and it was just trying to play catch-up.”

Coming to terms with no longer being an inter-county hurler is one of the many changes Shanahan has had to adjust to over the past 18 months. He got married in February of 2020, but the Covid pandemic, which arrived a month later, saw him lose his job of 13 years with Iverk Produce.

“I suppose the wedding, it was all good things going into it. We weren’t even hearing about Covid at that time, so we weren’t thinking anything of it. The wedding went ahead, it was a great day. We had a great weekend.

Then, after that, we went on honeymoon. We came back from the honeymoon and around four or five weeks later, I lost my job.

“I liked the job. I was doing deliveries in a van. You might start at 5am in the morning and you’d be finished around 2-3pm every day. I loved doing it because you are kind of your own boss, going around to places, meeting people, chatting away with them, talking hurling, talking whatever really.

“I suppose I couldn't do anything really about [losing my job]. I applied for a few jobs after that and I got into GSK in Dungarvan. I went up doing 12 hour shifts and it was kind of every second weekend. When I was back playing with my club, I didn't want to miss any trainings. I kind of decided to leave it, and it’s a bit of a regret to this day that I left it because I actually enjoyed doing what I was doing in there. Look, you learn by your mistakes, I suppose.”

Reflecting on the Covid dominated past 12 months, Shanahan added: “It definitely takes a toll on people. You can’t even meet your friends or your next door neighbour. That’s wicked hard on you. But I suppose, you just have to think about the bigger picture and just try and get through it.

But definitely, there were days there…I lost my job with Covid, so it took its toll on me. So it was a bit of a disaster. But look, you just have to drive on.

- Maurice Shanahan has teamed up with Electric Ireland to invite the public to join them for a special ‘One Sunrise Together’ for Darkness Into Light on Saturday, May 8th, in order to raise vital funds for Pieta’s lifesaving services. You can sign up now at www.darknessintolight.ie