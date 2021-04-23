'Thanks for the memories': Tipp's Philip Austin announces inter-county retirement

Tipperary veteran Philip Austin has announced his retirement from inter-county training.

The 34-year-old confirmed his decision on Twitter this afternoon: “Goodbye to the Tipperary football family and thanks for the memories".

Austin had attended training earlier this week but made the call in the last couple of days. After 15 years, the Borrisokane man claimed his first Munster SFC title last November when he came on in the historic win over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh having come back from a torn groin injury the previous month.

The forward made his senior championship debut against Kerry in the 2006 Munster semi-final. He was also a prominent member in the county’s run to an All-Ireland semi-final 10 years later.

Austin, who captained Tipperary in 2012, spoke of the difficulty in coming back year after year last December. “I have to laugh when I hear people wonder how some of the older Dublin footballers or Kilkenny hurlers keep coming back for more every year,” he told gaa.ie. “It's very easy to come back when you're winning and you've lots of cups, medals, and team holidays to show for your efforts.

“When you're coming back to a November slog and you've been beaten again the previous year and come away with no silverware, it's probably a lot tougher.

“It was certainly very easy to come back training on Tuesday night after winning the Munster final on the Sunday.”