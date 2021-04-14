GAA rules out streaming of League matches by counties

Counties won’t be permitted to live stream Allianz Football League or Division 1 hurling fixtures that are not being televised by a national broadcaster.

Galway County Board inquired with Croke Park earlier this month about the possibility of counties live streaming their National League fixtures as a means of generating income while crowds remain locked out of games.

It is understood the matter was discussed at last week’s GAA management committee meeting and while a final decision has not yet been made, a Croke Park spokesperson said yesterday that the broadcasting model for 2021 will likely be similar to last year’s restarted inter-county season where GAAGO covered most of the games not being carried by a national broadcaster.

The GAA spokesperson did say that there could be scope for host counties to act as broadcasters for Division 2 and 3 hurling league games throughout May and June.

Similarly, counties involved in the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, and Lory Meagher hurling championships will have an opportunity to live stream their round-robin games that are not being shown by GAAGO, TG4, or RTÉ.

Previously available outside of Ireland only, domestic live streaming on the GAAGO platform was introduced for the first time last October to ensure GAA patrons living in Ireland were able to tune into games not being shown on RTÉ, TG4, Sky Sports, or Eir.

In his annual report released in February, GAA director general Tom Ryan said domestic live streaming on the GAAGO platform was a major factor in guaranteeing last autumn and winter that all remaining Allianz League games and the All-Ireland Championships were available to watch at home, either on television or online.

With the majority of the 2020 Allianz League having been played pre-Covid, counties did receive a National League share last year.

But in the absence of gate receipts income from the 2021 edition, Galway felt compelled to ask Croke Park if there were plans in place to allow counties live stream non-televised matches so as to “give counties access to income that just isn’t there” at present.

Galway reckon Division 1 fixtures have the potential to net €100,000 in streaming income, their suggestion being that the total pot at the end of the league would then be distributed among the competing counties.

Galway County Board was one of the more financially successful counties when it came to live streaming club games last year.

The county board took in €184,529 — €107,000 in hurling and €77,000 in football — from 65 matches.

Elsewhere, the format of the 2021 All-Ireland ladies football championship is to be finalised at an LGFA Central Council meeting on Thursday.

Last year, the LGFA opted not to incorporate the provincial championships into the All-Ireland series.

The 12 senior teams were instead divided into four three-team groups, with the top team in each group advancing to the All-Ireland semi-final.

With the National League finals scheduled for the weekend of June 26/27, the All-Ireland ladies football championship is set for an early July throw-in.