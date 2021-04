GAA fixtures released: ‘You have to be grateful for what you get in these times’

Football managers from Division 3 and 4 counties are disappointed there will be no backdoor in this year’s All-Ireland championship, but fully understand the basis for the Croke Park decision to again opt for a straight knockout format.

Of the seven counties who will compete in Division 4 of this season’s Allianz Football League, not one scored a championship victory in 2020.

Croke Park said yesterday three additional weekends would have been required to build a backdoor into this year’s championship. Facilitating such would have meant eating into the period of time earmarked for exclusive club activity, a course of action none of the four managers quoted below were in favour of.

The lack of a second chance in the championship means Division 4 counties and the vast majority in Division 3 will focus their efforts on league promotion, with the hope of “sneaking” a championship win thereafter.

“I would have loved for there to be a second chance, especially if you draw a big gun first day out,” said Carlow manager Niall Carew. “If you do draw a big team, then you obviously need to get a big win, whereas in the qualifiers, you can get a bit of momentum, win a couple of games, and maybe get to the last eight that way, which would represent a super season.”

“I would love a second bite of the cherry and so would my players, but you have to be grateful for what you get in these times.

There are plenty of people who haven’t got to wakes or funerals, so for us to give out about not getting a second bite of the cherry would be very, very selfish.

Waterford manager Shane Ronayne said the lack of a backdoor was “disappointing”, but commended the GAA for the size of the window set aside for uninterrupted club activity.

“At the start of the year when we saw the opportunity of the Tailteann Cup, I think that was a big carrot for a lot of the weaker counties. It was said at Congress by Tom Ryan that he felt the GAA wouldn’t be able to play it this year. That was a disappointment, first of all, now the lack of a backdoor.

“I am disappointed, but I can see where the GAA are coming from. The big window that is going to be there for the clubs is very important. The club players are the lifeblood of the association.”

Leitrim boss Terry Hyland said counties in Division 3 and 4 will only improve with increased games programmes, not fewer.

“What they need is the most amount of games they can get because they learn and build from playing games. This year and last year has probably been very hard on those lower division teams. You look at the National League, London is gone from Division 4 so those teams in the same group as London are now down a game.

“We would of course have loved to see that extra game in the championship because we need games, but unfortunately there are time constraints.”

Limerick manager Billy Lee — whose side will ply their trade in Division 3 after promotion last year — said almost more important than a championship backdoor was counties being able to play challenge games in advance of the league.

Croke Park is to seek clarity over whether challenges games can go ahead in late April and May.

Revised GAA calendar - Key dates

April 12: Club training in the North

April 19: Collective senior inter-county training

May 8/9: Allianz Hurling League Divisions 1/2

May 15/16: Allianz Football League and lower div hurling

June 12/13: Football League semi-finals/relegation play-offs

June 19/20: Allianz Football League finals*

June 26/27: Provincial football and hurling championships begin.

July 10/11: All-Ireland SHC qualifier, preliminary round.

July 17: Leinster SHC final.

July 18: Munster SHC final; All-Ireland SHC qualifiers Round 1.

July 25: Munster and Connacht SFC finals; All-Ireland SHC qualifiers Round 2.

July 31/August 1: Leinster and Ulster SFC finals; All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

August 7/8: All-Ireland SHC semi-finals; Division 1 hurling relegation play-off.

August 14/15: All-Ireland SFC semi-finals (Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster).

August 22: All-Ireland SHC final.

August 29: All-Ireland SFC final.

September 4/5: First of 11 exclusive club championship weekends November 20/21: Provincial club championships begin January 22/23: All-Ireland club SHC semi-finals.

January 29/30: All-Ireland club SFC semi-finals.

February 5/6: All-Ireland club IFC, IHC, JFC, JHC finals.

February 12/13: All-Ireland club SFC and SHC finals.

*If participants are not playing in Championship the following weekend