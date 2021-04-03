Larry McCarthy: GAA return still 'in a good place' despite Dublin's lockdown breach

GAA president Larry McCarthy says another county team breaching Covid-19 restrictions before April 19 will put the start of the season at risk.

While he doesn’t believe Dublin’s illegal session last Wednesday morning will have an impact on the official return to collective inter-county training on Monday fortnight, he fears a repeat of it before then will put the return in peril.

“I don’t think honestly this particular incident is going to impact,” he told Red FM’s Big Red Bench this evening. “Now, if there was another one? Lord, that would make it very difficult for us.

“But at the moment I’m reasonably confident we will get back assuming the numbers stay where they are and that the public health authorities don’t decide that they’ve gone awry over Easter. All going well, fingers crossed, I think we’re in a good place.”

McCarthy confirmed the GAA’s management committee charged a special group with investigating Dublin’s breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Coiste Bainistí had an emergency meeting and we appointed an investigation committee to look into it as we did with the Cork incident and Down incident earlier in the year so we’re adopting the exact same procedures.”

McCarthy said getting clubs back to action is his priority.

“We will have a comprehensive games programme. We’re working on it at the moment. It’s going to be concertinaed a little bit so it’s going to make it a little more difficult, a little more challenging. But I’ve no doubt with the help of the counties and with the help of the players we will have a programme of games right through the summer.

“But the more important element of that is I just hope to God we get the clubs up and operating. The 98% are more important than our 2% but the 2% are our shop window. The ideal here is to get the clubs back as quickly as is feasible.”

Asked if he wanted a National League, a Championship, and club programme, McCarthy listed them in order of priority: “I want club action, I want League, and then we want Championship.

“I’d love to see the clubs back now but at the moment we only have permission for the inter-county to come back so we’ll run a League and we’ll run a Championship and we’ll see where we go after that.”