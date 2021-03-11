Offaly chiefs question 'drastic' removal of cover for wages loss

The Offaly County Board has written to Croke Park questioning the removal of cover for loss of wages from the GAA’s player injury fund.

The Faithful board is also seeking information on potential solutions to remedy the loss of wages cover so as to ensure club players are adequately protected ahead of GAA activity resuming.

Changes to the GAA’s injury benefit fund, announced on December 1, mean that players who suffer an injury in the course of GAA activity which results in having to take time off work will not be covered by the fund for loss of earnings.

Prior to 2021, players were covered for up to €300 per week for a maximum of 26 weeks. Indeed, up until recent years, the fund provided cover for loss of earnings for a maximum of 52 weeks.

At December’s Central Council meeting, Offaly delegate Paddy Scales asked top-brass if there was a possibility that self-employed players could recover a claim for loss of wages through a separate national insurance policy.

GAA finance director Ger Mulryan, in response to Scales’ question, suggested players could individually purchase a loss of wages policy, but agreed to speak with the GAA’s insurance brokers, Marsh, to explore the availability of a generic policy that players could subscribe to independently.

The availability, or otherwise, of such a policy was not clarified or discussed at subsequent Central Council meetings in January or February, but Offaly County Board has, in recent weeks, written to Croke Park seeking further information on the matter.

Scales, speaking to the Irish Examiner, described as “drastic” the removal of wage cover and stressed the urgency of a solution being found ahead of the 2021 club season throwing-in.

He added that several Offaly clubs had, at recent county board meetings, expressed concern at the indefinite pausing of cover for loss of earnings.

“For somebody who is self-employed and who has overheads, be that a car loan or mortgage, I would be concerned that it will make some people think twice [about returning],” Scales remarked.

“In the injury fund, there is a maximum payout for medical and dental expenses of €4,500. Your typical cruciate ligament [surgery], which is a common enough injury now throughout all age groups, is coming in above that and the maximum for rehab is €320.

Between physio bills and all that, clubs are expected to foot that part of it, so clubs won’t be in a position to compensate players for loss of wages.

“All clubs have lost 75-80% of their income over the last year because fundraising opportunities they would have had pre-Covid are no longer there. The removal of cover for loss of wages is going to put clubs under pressure, it is going to put players under pressure, and as a result, it is going to put fielding teams under pressure.

“Something will need to be put in place. To withdraw the cover completely is not going to be the solution for clubs. Some form of a generic policy that players might subscribe to, something like that needs to be looked at, whether it is players paying into it individually or whether clubs contribute towards a loss of wages fund in order to have some form of a fallback insurance policy that would cover loss of wages for players due to injury.”

In his 2020 financial report published last month, Mulryan said the pausing of wage cover will save the injury fund approximately €1.3m per annum.

“€1.3m is a lot of money, but in the overall bigger picture, it is not,” noted Offaly’s Central Council representative.

Scales said clubs making an additional contribution to the injury fund to restore wage cover should “definitely be investigated” and put to clubs before the playing season commences.

“It is better that there be something in place before this turns into a serious issue, which it has potential to do.”