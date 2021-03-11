Ali Twomey disheartened by ‘expensive hobby’ camogie compared to funding for men’s players

Experienced Dublin forward Ali Twomey has described inter-county camogie as a ‘very expensive hobby’ which costs her hundreds of euro most months.

Twomey reckons she pays up to €100 per month on tolls to get to training, plenty more on fuel, and then she has to shell out on nutrition.

Camogie players don’t receive mileage payments like inter-county male players do, nor a nutrition allowance or an individual government cash grant, and Twomey, an All-Ireland semi-finalist in 2017 described it as ‘very disheartening’.

“I can’t say it’s great to be honest,” said Twomey of how inter-county camogie players are resourced.

“Still we don’t get any expenses for going to training. We don’t always get food after training. We got gear last year but the year before I don’t think we got much. What you see the lads getting and what we get, there is still a huge difference.

“Girls are starting to put their foot down. In terms of expenses, I’ve been paying €90 to €100 a month in tolls just to go to training, before Covid.

“That’s without buying petrol or without buying food for meal prep or all the other expenses that go with it. It is a very expensive hobby and when you compare it to the lads it is very disheartening.

“I think there’s a lot that needs to be done in terms of levelling things in that respect. Hopefully things will pick up in the coming years.”

The recent amalgamation of the Gaelic Players Association and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association should help to address the issues.

The GPA helped secure better mileage and nutrition rates for male players and also pressured the Government into providing an individual grant.

Speaking specifically about the Government grants, which only male players receive, Twomey said: “As you can imagine that is a kick in the teeth for us as players, just knowing that the lads are getting grants for themselves. It’s 2021. I just don’t think there’s really time for any kind of gender imbalance anymore.

“That’s something that really needs to be sorted.”

On the pitch, Dublin’s fortunes have nosedived since their 2017 semi-final appearance, losing a quarter-final in 2018 and failing to make it out of their group in 2019 and 2020. Joint managers John Treacy and Willie Braine departed ahead of last season’s championship, leaving an interim management to pick up the pieces.

Adrian O’Sullivan was appointed as the new manager in January, their fifth management team in four seasons.

“I do genuinely believe there is enough talent in Dublin camogie to break into that top three or four teams, to win an All-Ireland,” said Twomey.

