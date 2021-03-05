Shane Roche: Wexford footballers need National League to be played

Last weekend, GAA director general Tom Ryan suggested the Tailteann Cup might not be staged for a second successive year
Shane Roche: We would be still pushing a league format where we can get games.

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 06:05
John Fogarty

Wexford senior football manager Shane Roche hopes the Allianz Leagues are played this year for the sake of his young panel.

With doubts raised about the secondary competition and the Tailteann Cup being played, Roche wants to give his youthful players sufficient game time in the season ahead.

“We would be still pushing a league format where we can get games. We have a very young panel so for these guys to be exposed to week-on-week competitive action at high levels is key.

“The league format, the Leinster championship and then the Tailteann Cup, to be playing competitive games in hopefully warm weather, it is days like that that kids want to see.”

Last weekend, GAA director general Tom Ryan suggested the Tailteann Cup might not be staged for a second successive year. As a Division 4 team, Wexford would be due to play in it unless they reach the Leinster final.

Roche appreciates there may have to be compromises made as a result of the delayed start to the season. “At the minute, we’re eager just for April 5 to come around to get back and play. From that, whatever is outlined for the rest of the year, we’ll have to just go with it.

“For the group we have, we’d like to get as many games as possible, but with a condensed season, and them going back to the clubs, that mightn’t be an option. I’d obviously love it but we have to be cognisant that it’s going to be very condensed and the club scene needs ample time as well to run out as well. If it was to go, we would just have to respond in a positive way and plan for 2022.”

Roche, who succeeded Paul Galvin for last year’s Championship after the ex-Kerry star stepped away, is a teacher in St Peter’s College in Wexford town.

He would agree with former Waterford manager and De La Salle College teacher Derek McGrath that the lockdown has subdued students.

“When we returned to school in September, we weren’t sure if it was to do with the new guidelines — a one-way policy, kids being masked up — but we can see as we’ve gone into it again that there has been a bit of a difference.

“We all embraced the 5k or 10k challenge in the first lockdown but now it’s very difficult to get any strength and conditioning equipment and it seems to have had a quietening effect on the kids for sure.”

