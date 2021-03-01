GAA chief Pat Daly: Sin bin will help fairness and integrity of hurling

The fairness and integrity of hurling has been bolstered by the decision to punish close-range cynical fouls that prevent goal-scoring chances, says Pat Daly.

A member of the playing rules committee that recommended the rule change, the GAA’s director of organisational culture, planning, and development also considers Congress’ vote on Saturday as a recognition to preserve the skills of the game.

“Maintaining the integrity of the game and ensures that there is fairness are paramount and they perpetuate the skills of the game,” Daly remarks.

“That’s what people want to see. Nobody wants to see whatever the opposite of that is, winning by cheating or fouling or ensuring that it pays to foul.

“When you’ve guys like Michael Duignan coming along and say what is happening now is lazy and doesn’t compare to when Brian Whelahan was marking DJ Carey you know that there is an issue. Anybody who watches the game knows there has been a laziness creeping in and cynical fouls have been undermining the skills of the game and impacting on things like fairness and integrity.”

Daly watched the debate and was heartened that none of those who either spoke against the motion or called for it to be deferred until Special Congress later this year claimed cynicism is not an issue in the game. That was a marked difference from previous years, including the 2019 Congress where there were no speakers in favour of a black card in hurling.

“I didn’t hear anybody say nothing has to be done about cynicism. I think there was absolute unanimity on that. It was all a case of scheduling and methodology.

“There were diverse opinions on what was proposed too, but the fundamental principle is there was agreement cynicism needs to be addressed and it isn’t part of our games. I didn’t hear anything to the contrary.”

Daly feared the GAA would experience a second successive season bedevilled by cynical fouls had the motion been put back to later in the year.

“There was an inherent danger that would happen and we saw a lot of very cynical incidents in last year’s championship and nobody would like to see a repeat of them in this year’s championship. To what extent the thing will change will be interesting.

“Michael Duignan was quite prescient in his comments in that it will require a behavioural change and are we to see changes in behaviour and what kind of changes are we going to see?”

It has been suggested the opportunity to have an opponent temporarily dismissed and win a penalty will compel attacking hurlers and footballers to simulate and hoodwink the referees.

Brendan Cummins is one person at least who questions that. Daly says: “I wouldn’t prejudge the thing. Let it play out and we’ll see what we’ll see.

“I can remember bringing the original (hurling) backdoor to Congress in London in 1995 and people were predicting all sorts of things such as games being thrown and it would bring the association into disrepute. Not alone did it not do that but it led on to other things such as the variations of the backdoor hurling and the provincial round-robin.

“Change is an inevitable aspect of life and ideally it’s change for the better you’re looking for. People will say ‘I can see this happening as a negative outcome of the proposal’, but the best thing is to stand back and be objective.

“The bottom line is we are seeing a diminution in skill and people will continue to look at these things and that’s how the association has always reacted to change. As a living organism, people have to adapt and adjust to change. The important thing is the experiment is taking place and there should be some very interesting information on the back of it.”

Daly has long supported the idea of making the pitch an area for just those with an active part in the game and Saturday effectively put paid to the maor foirne role, another proposal of the playing rules committee.

“I was reading at the weekend that the presence of water carriers on the field in the England-Wales game might have led to confusion around a try being scored. That shouldn’t happen. The match officials can call in medics when required. That doesn’t provide carte blanche for people to run in and out of the field all over the place. Again, it comes to integrity and fairness.”