County-first split season gets official GAA go-ahead from 2022

The county-first split season has been given the official go-ahead after the motion to bring forward the All-Ireland senior finals to July was passed without a vote at a virtual Annual Congress this afternoon.

It paves the way for the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to devise a 2022 masters fixtures calendar with the inter-county season concluding by the 29th Sunday of the year, which next year falls on July 18.

The only exception would occur when the first Sunday of the year falls on January 1 in which case the final would be played on or before the 30th Sunday of the year.

It was one of six motions put forward by the national fixtures review taskforce. The U20 All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals have been disbanded and the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship has been restored and will involve a native New York, Kilkenny, and the British champions and runners-up.

Also, deadlines for the post-primary school championships (March 17), Fitzgibbon Cup (eighth Sunday of the year), and Sigerson Cup (seventh Sunday of the year) have been put in place.

There have also been restrictions put on senior inter-county hurlers lining out for their county’s U20 teams in the same year, a rule similar to the one that currently exists in football.

In what was news to journalists and several delegates, the motion to disallow joint-captains from receiving cups had already been passed by Central Council among a number of other proposals.

Wexford chairman Micheál Martin spoke against the motion, his county’s senior hurlers having had Lee Chin and Matthew O’Hanlon as co-skippers when they won the 2019 Leinster SHC title.

Other decisions taken before lunch included the end of the counties’ financial year being switched from October 31 to September 30 and the insistence that a senior inter-county player can only be considered for a matchday panel after completing an online anti-doping course.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s John Joe Carroll and Kilkenny’s Ned Quinn, the outgoing CCCC chairman, have been voted onto the GAA management committee as trustees. They replace GAA president-elect Larry McCarthy and John Costigan of Tipperary.