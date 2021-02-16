David Gough: 'The fear when coming out is of not being accepted and not fitting in'

Top GAA referee David Gough admits the ‘toxic masculinity in dressing rooms’ is the biggest obstacle preventing more male sportspeople from coming out.

Gough, who revealed he is gay 10 years ago, said that the fear of telling teammates “is a sad indictment of where we are”.

Speaking on Today FM’s Dermot and Dave show, Gough said that a change in mindset is required in Ireland - and around the world.

Gough, who has taken charge of an All-Ireland SFC final, reasoned: “They (gay sportspeople) are there, there is no doubt about it and we need to be specific about this, it is not that there are no openly gay sportspeople, there are no openly gay sportsmen.

“There are a number of openly lesbian sportspeople in this country and it seems to be totally accepted.

"We do not have the same situation within the GAA or within world sport.

“If you were to ask people around the country to name any male athletes that are openly gay in world sports some might say Nigel Owens or Gareth Thomas or Tom Daly and after that they are going to struggle.

"It is a sad indictment of where we are.

“It needs a huge change with structures, with visibility, with acceptance and with cultural mindset because we are not only dealing with centuries of hegemonic masculinity we are dealing with decades of toxic masculinity in dressing rooms.”

He admitted that being a gay referee and a gay player are two incomparable things.

“There is a huge difference (between a referee and a player) and the difference is the dressing room culture that exists within male sports.

“It was certainly something that I shied away from in 2011 before I came out.

“I stopped playing Gaelc Games with my own club because I didn’t want to face the lads and the banter and the slagging.

"I just felt that if I did come out that would all stop first of all. They’d be overly conscious around me. There is the whole showering facilities and how your team mates are going to take that. But nothing changed. They didn’t really care. They just wanted me to play football.

"But it is that irrational fear you have about coming out and what way others are going to perceive you. The fear is of not being accepted and not fitting in.

“As a player you are part of that team environment but as a referee I don’t have to worry about that as I am on my own.

“If you think of Premiership players, they want to be picked, they want to play with their teammates, they don’t want to cause any hassle. It is their profession.

“If they are sold on, and sold on as a gay player, then a manager might think 'I don’t want that hassle in my dressing room' so they might not buy that player.

“There is a much bigger, broader conversation that needs to happen around that.”

When asked to give advice to any young sportsman who wanted to come out, the Meath native told the show: “Everyone’s journey is different. Not everyone has someone to trust. For me the most disappointing aspect was that I didn’t give my teammates the opportunity to support me.

“These were people who I had gone to school with, had kicked ball with for the best part of 10 or 15 years. I didn’t give them the opportunity to support me. I walked away. That was something that was disappointing for me. Allow people the opportunity to give you support, you will find that it comes in bucket loads.

"What you realise is that once you tell your family, no one else really matters.