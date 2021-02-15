GAA to reveal €31m loss for 2020 as Covid hits hard

The €31m hole in the GAA’s finances caused by the pandemic will be revealed on Tuesday as their accounts for last year are to be published.

GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan will present the accounts to the media in which the damage inflicted on an organisation significantly dependent on gate receipts will be laid bare.

As the only national fixtures attended by crowds last year were the Allianz League games from the end of January to March 8, gate receipts will only be a fraction of the €36.122m earned in 2019. The 2019 Allianz Leagues brought in €5.5m.

Not all of the GAA’s portion of the €31m in Covid-related State funding provided to it, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, and the Camogie Association is expected to feature in the accounts. That funding, €5m of which went to GAA clubs, was only confirmed in November, while the €15m subvention towards the running of the championships covered the months from October to December.

Due to the late nature of the 2020 All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships, the commercial revenue generated from RTÉ and Sky contracts and the associate sponsors of the competitions may not be included.

Because of the shortened version of the championships, those figures are expected to be significantly reduced. In 2019, the GAA earned more than €19m in media coverage (€14.117m) and sponsorship (€4.986m).

Despite receiving the majority of the €15m towards running last year’s Championships, the GAA incurred a considerable debt organising it as they estimated it would cost €19.5m to run it. Croke Park, which has regularly provided revenue to the Central Council accounts, is also expected to report a loss of around €10m for 2020.

Meanwhile, the GAA remains intent on commencing the 2021 calendar with inter-county games.

Although much rests on what is unveiled at the Government’s revised Living With Covid plan next Monday, club games may not be permitted until May or June.

There are strong hopes inter-county games will again be exempted, possibly from April, under Level 5 restrictions. That would mean the GAA would be able to run off a compressed league programme followed by a quick turnaround to the provincial championships, with those either being played on a qualifier or knockout basis.

In the event no games allowed back before the summer, the GAA could again opt for an exclusive club championship window across May, June, and July with the provincial and All-Ireland club championships again not being played.

It would seem money isn’t a driving force behind the shape of the calendar. Prior to Christmas, the GAA’s finance committee stressed the financial constraints the association would be put under should the inter-county games, as was later agreed, be played in the first half of 2021 when more than likely there would be no crowds attending therefore no gate receipts.

However, speaking on Sunday GAA president John Horan said finances would not dictate how the association operates: “We won’t let money become an impediment to our functioning as an organisation.”