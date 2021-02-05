'Some people don’t like Tom Brady. I wonder if part of that is the fact that he’s not really an underdog'

This weekend the Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: a galaxy of stars, the top players in American football.

And Tom Brady, who is on another level altogether.

Now 43, with six Super Bowl wins to his name, Brady’s displays in steering the Buccaneers to the big show were applauded by athletes in all codes.

GAA players were no exception.

“I got into it through Jackie Tyrrell and Eoin Murphy, who are big fans,” says Paul Murphy of Kilkenny.

“As the season gets more serious I get more tuned into it. The more you know about a sport the more you appreciate it.

“And as long as I’ve been into it Tom Brady has been around - and been involved in the sharp end of the season.

“That’s nearly 20 years, which is very rare in any sport - other big names over the years, the likes of Ray Lewis, have come and gone in that time. So have different quarterbacks, but Brady’s been there all that time. It’s remarkable.”

Aidan O’Shea of Mayo is another Gridiron fan.

“I’m not a nerd about it but I enjoy it - I wouldn’t know every team inside out but I’d certainly be following it when the season starts. I’d have a fancy for Pittsburgh with the Irish connection, with the Rooneys, and I like Ben Roethlisberger.

“Before I went on the TV show I was more into the NBA but following the football is a little easier now.”

O’Shea sampled American football directly with that TV show, The Toughest Trade.

“I was watching American football infrequently before I went, so I probably didn’t have as much of an appreciation of what they were doing. I only got a slight glimpse of what the NFL are doing, and at a much lower level, with the show, but it certainly adds to the enjoyment when it comes to watching: I have a better handle on it than I had before.”

And a better handle on Brady, maybe.

“There’s an expectation nearly every year that he’s going to be there in the Super Bowl,” says O’Shea.

“There’s an assuredness about him, even in years when the regular season wasn’t going too well, that he’ll just get the job done. It’s more interesting the longer it goes on, because if you watch the likes of Stephen A. (Smith) on ESPN, and others, they’re all nearly waiting for his downfall.

“Last year his arm was gone a little bit, he hadn’t the same length on his throws - but you have to admire the drive he has even now, at 43. He could have packed it up a couple of years ago but he still has that drive.

“Even the last day against the Packers he didn’t play all that well down the stretch, but the narrative would be that he got the job done in the first half and his defence got him over the line in the second half. It’s a phenomenal achievement in that sport to avoid serious injuries, apart from an ACL, over the course of nearly two decades.”

For his part, Murphy is intrigued by Brady’s famously disciplined off-field preparation (foods he doesn’t eat: sugar, white flour, olive oil, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, eggplants, all caffeine and dairy products. Brady’s bedtime? 8.30pm).

“It’s always interesting to see what people in other sports are doing, whether you’re into that sport or not.

“I’d have followed Brady’s off-field stuff in particular because his regimen is absolutely incredible - using pink Himalayan salt, eating avocado ice cream and so on. Still, the lengths he’s gone to off the field to keep himself prepared are obviously connected with the fact that he’s been able to go on so long on the field.

“Now, when you see him play a game, I think before the snap he can appear younger than the did back at his peak - but once he moves and starts to run you can tell that he’s a man over 40.”

Will he be cheering for Brady against the young pretender, Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City?

“I’m not leaning in either direction,” says Murphy.

“Mahomes is a very likeable character on the other side. Some people don’t like Tom Brady, and I wonder if part of that is the fact that he’s not really an underdog. He’s the American dream quarter-back, living the life, but I’d admire him for what he’s achieved and his longevity. Some people might think ‘ah, he’s won enough, I’d prefer to see Mahomes win’, but if Brady won I’d think, ‘that’s incredible and it’ll probably never be done again’.

“And if he doesn’t win, and it isn’t the fairytale ending - well, sport isn’t a fairytale, is it? Who’s to say we won’t be here saying in ten or fifteen years’ time, ‘it’s amazing, Mahomes has passed Brady out’?”

What Brady has done this year with the Buccaneers - not a traditional powerhouse - bringing them to the Super Bowl, is a huge achievement, he adds.

“But it may also be getting people to think differently about his contribution while with the Patriots - the fact that the Buccaneers are in the Super Bowl and the Patriots aren’t, it might have people thinking about him and (Bill) Belichick (Patriots coach). They might be thinking ’wait, was the Patriots’ success more to do with Brady than Belichick?’”

O’Shea echoes Murphy on the Brady v Mahomes battle.

“Paul’s right, Mahomes is a cool character, very likeable.

“There’s a part of me wants to see Brady do it - I don’t think they’ll get it done, I think Kansas will win - but the Buccaneers have a touch of the ‘team of misfits’ about them too. Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, (Rob) Gronkowski.

“The fact that Brady’s come in with maybe a chip on the shoulder gives it a sense of ‘I can do it anywhere, without having Belichick’. I probably will be shouting for Brady a little bit, but Kansas have Mahomes, (Travis) Kelcie, Tyreek Hill, and it just seems that defenders can’t get to Mahomes. I might be shouting for Brady, but it might be without too much hope.”