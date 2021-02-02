Johnny Pilkington optimistic Offaly can return to hurling's top table

Offaly legend Johnny Pilkington is an “optimist” about his county’s hurling future.

Pilkington figured on Offaly’s All-Ireland-winning sides of the ‘90s and is the focus of Laochra Gael this Thursday. Asked if he sees the county contending for All-Irelands in his lifetime he says: “It’s hard to say — why not be an optimist and say why not?

“We have a lot of good structures in Offaly, we have a fine training facility in Kilcormack, we have the players, there’s no doubt about that — our club championship is as competitive as anyone else’s — so maybe we need to do more work in the schools.

“But all it does take is maybe one or two exceptional hurlers to bring on the rest of them, and there’s no reason that can’t be there in five, 10, 15 years’ time.”

The Offaly side Pilkington played for were regarded as laid-back but he feels it’s important to convey that they took the game seriously when playing.

“Again, it’s just something, that we seemed to be kind of easy-going, but when Kilkenny were on top, their A versus B games and this, that, and the other, their indoor (in-house) matches were better than any championship matches.

“Kilkenny didn’t invent that. That was going on with every All-Ireland team. I remember there would be odd arguments there in matches inside in training (with Offaly).

“I know I was on (Daithi) Regan at one stage and even though he’s a foot taller than me, he still managed to pull across my ear and we had words, so you had that intensity there.

“I suppose what was a bit unique about it, we had a laid-back kind of an attitude in a way. If you take a look at the ’94 All-Ireland and you see Offaly running out onto the field, it seems as if the first lad comes out fast and the others just jog out one after another and Limerick are sprinting out into it. We had some kind of laid-back characters.”

The Birr man feels players have more space in the modern game. “The question that everybody brings up is that you could have the ball a little bit heavier, because more and more lads are getting scores from inside their own 65,” says Pilkington.

“But what you do have to realise is that all those scores are coming and there is no one on them.

“The thing about it is, the next winning manager is going to have it, ‘we’ll be defensive’.

“To concede 27 points in a game is just madness. To concede 20 points in a game is madness.

“So whatever team actually comes up with the defensive plan, it should be straightforward enough. When you are 50-60 yards out, that area should be flooded.

“You could add another little weight onto the ball but I suppose the thing about it is, lads are doing strength and conditioning now and are on a different level.

“Obviously, if you are stronger you will be able to hit the ball, the hurl is lighter for them, so you can hit a ball further than that. There is a case for that, adding a few ounces onto it.”

Pilkington says he also sees a difference in players now and in his playing time. “I don’t know what it is now, they seem to be the same kind of questions, same answers all the time, whereas in our time you just had lads that spoke their mind.

“I’m presuming, whether you go into a Cork dressing room or a Kilkenny dressing room or an Offaly dressing room or a Clare dressing room or whatever, you’ll have those strong characters and every winning team will have those lads that are opinionated and probably not afraid to speak their minds.

“Nowadays it just seems to be a little bit dull. There doesn’t seem to be those characters. No doubt there are, but they’re just not coming across in the media.”