Shane Curran: Players should be freer to change counties

Former Roscommon player Shane Curran says the conversation about Dublin’s success is “10 years too late”.

Dublin’s recent success has stoked discussion on how they’re resourced and Curran, who features on Laochra Gael this Thursday, feels players transferring to other counties might help the situation.

“There’s a huge, huge conversation to be had about Dublin, obviously, where they are.

“I feel that conversation is 10 years too late. Maybe Covid will change it a little bit, but the dynamic will be for people in their 20s to move to urbanised areas to experience life and work. And there aren’t enough places in the Dublin panel for these players. Whether they’re from Roscommon or whatever heritage they have, I believe there should be an outlet for them, whether that’s coming and playing for whatever county they want.”

Curran feels players should be freer to move to other clubs and counties: “I don’t buy into this kind of mantra: ‘the GAA is all about one club, one life’ — all that rubbish.

“I’m from Castlerea, I moved to St Brigid’s, 40 miles down the road. I know players who have moved around the counties. Players move clubs in Dublin all the time.

“But there seems to be this ambivalence or notoriety about it, that if you do it, you’re seen as some form of pariah. We need to open those doors and those barriers for players. And managers need to be brave enough to pick them.

“For example, if some fella comes out of Dublin and he’s a brilliant talent — like Paul Mannion.

“He may decide at the moment that he has enough of the pressure of playing for Dublin. But he might like to play for Roscommon if he has relations in the county. He might want to experience what it’s like to play for a smaller county.”

Curran adds: “I don’t see why people are afraid of that. To accelerate it, players need to be compensated.

“We need to have that conversation now about looking after players, whether that’s by the government coming in and giving them tax breaks — I say this about men and women — because just look at the entertainment that these people are giving.

“I speak across all sports here, I’m thinking of just sport in general. But because I’m passionate about Gaelic football in particular, I want to see Roscommon having the best chance of winning an All-Ireland, I want to see the Offalys, the Westmeaths.

“Just take the counties in Leinster, a lot of them have given up now. If Roscommon was in Leinster, we’d have given up.

“We can keep it going because we’re competitive in Connacht and we’ve had a good team but the time will come when that will go.

“And what will happen then? We’ll start looking into an abyss. I don’t (see Roscommon winning an All-Ireland in his lifetime) because a lot of things have to change.”

Curran added that funding such as the €900,000 raised by Club Roscommon in its draw for a home in London needs to be invested in coaching, not Hyde Park.

“If I hear this thing of it going into Hyde Park — a waste of time, a complete waste of time.

“At best Hyde Park is going to see, what? It’s going to see 20 league games in the next 10 years.

“But if you could invest that money into people and coaching to help us develop to the next level, then you have a chance then of developing into something.”