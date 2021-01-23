Four-time All-Star Keith Higgins retires from Mayo duty

The 35-year-old is the sixth player in recent weeks to leave the panel following Chris Barrett, David Clarke, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, and Donal Vaughan
Four-time All-Star Keith Higgins retires from Mayo duty

Keith Higgins in action against Dean Rock of Dublin during the 2016 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 17:14
John Fogarty

Mayo’s four-time All-Star Keith Higgins has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 35-year-old is the sixth player in recent weeks to leave the panel following Chris Barrett, David Clarke, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, and Donal Vaughan.

Confirming his decision on Twitter, Higgins wrote: “The time has come to step away. It’s been an unbelievable journey and an absolute privilege. Thank you.” 

One of the finest defenders of his generation, the Ballyhaunis man made his debut in 2005. A year later, he was named young footballer of the year and also claimed an U21 All-Ireland.

Higgins claimed eight Connacht SFC titles, a Division 1 title in 2019, and appeared in seven All-Ireland finals. 

“Mayo GAA would like to sincerely thank Keith for his immense contribution and commitment to Mayo GAA throughout his distinguished playing career,” said county chairman Liam Moffat. “We wish Keith all the best in 2021 and beyond.”

More in this section

Tom Feeney 17/8/2008 Tom Feeney named as new Waterford hurling selector
GWS Giants AFLW Training Session Sydney skipper: Bríd Stack is stubborn and bold and wears neck brace like a champion
Cratloe v Sixmilebridge - Clare County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final Seadna Morey will not line out for Clare in 2021
Four-time All-Star Keith Higgins retires from Mayo duty

Recovery fund for Waterford minor Mark Dalton who suffered spinal injury in car crash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices