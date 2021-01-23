Four-time All-Star Keith Higgins retires from Mayo duty

Mayo’s four-time All-Star Keith Higgins has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 35-year-old is the sixth player in recent weeks to leave the panel following Chris Barrett, David Clarke, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, and Donal Vaughan.

Confirming his decision on Twitter, Higgins wrote: “The time has come to step away. It’s been an unbelievable journey and an absolute privilege. Thank you.”

The time has come to step away. It’s been an unbelievable journey and an absolute privilege. Thank you. ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/qgNcT35cZE — Keith Higgins (@keithhiggins7) January 23, 2021

One of the finest defenders of his generation, the Ballyhaunis man made his debut in 2005. A year later, he was named young footballer of the year and also claimed an U21 All-Ireland.

Higgins claimed eight Connacht SFC titles, a Division 1 title in 2019, and appeared in seven All-Ireland finals.

“Mayo GAA would like to sincerely thank Keith for his immense contribution and commitment to Mayo GAA throughout his distinguished playing career,” said county chairman Liam Moffat. “We wish Keith all the best in 2021 and beyond.”