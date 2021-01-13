Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups cancelled as GAA pulls plug on third-level games

The GAA’s 2021 third-level championships, which include the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup, have been cancelled.

The GAA’s Higher Education committee this morning confirmed that there would be no third-level GAA activity for the remainder of the academic year.

Given the current Covid case numbers and likelihood of this latest Level 5 lockdown being extended beyond the end of January, the decision to cancel was effectively made for the committee as third-level games are only permitted under Levels 1 and 2 of the Government roadmap.

“Mindful” of the first-year students who have missed out on fresher competitions this year, the Higher Education committee intend to run a second-year competition in the first semester of the 2021/22 academic year.

“We’re very disappointed that our championships will not take place. Comhairle Ardoideachais had planned for and were hopeful of all of our championships, including the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups, going ahead, but it’s apparent that it won't be possible for this year. We wish to thank all the colleges, the clubs, club committees, students, students unions and the hard working development officers for their understanding and their ongoing commitment to our sector,” said Higher Education committee chairman Michael Hyland.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about when games will recommence at club and county level and what the calendar will look like in 2021 but as the situation becomes clearer, we will work with the clubs, colleges, development officers and all stakeholders to try and find ways to mitigate against the effects of our students not having had any games this academic year and we are really looking forward to a return to play in October.”

Hyland added: "We are looking forward to securing the space in the GAA calendar for third-level - week 7 and 8 for Sigerson and Fitzgibbon and thank everyone for their support in securing these dates which can only help all our students, clubs and our sector generally.”

There has been no official word on the camogie and ladies football third-level championships, but they too are expected to be pulled until 2021/22.