Pat Ryan appointed as Limerick senior camogie manager

Pat Ryan has been appointed Limerick senior camogie manager.

Ryan is a native of Knockainey in the county. His previous managerial experience includes overseeing various club hurling teams in Limerick, Causeway in Kerry, and the Antrim senior camogie team.

Ryan will look to steady the ship after a somewhat turbulent period for Limerick camogie, which included nine players from the 2019 panel withdrawing from the set-up ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Limerick lost all three of their 2020 All-Ireland championship fixtures.