Pat Ryan appointed as Limerick senior camogie manager

Ryan will look to steady the ship after a somewhat turbulent period for Limerick camogie
Pat Ryan appointed as Limerick senior camogie manager
Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 18:35
Eoghan Cormican

Pat Ryan has been appointed Limerick senior camogie manager.

Ryan is a native of Knockainey in the county. His previous managerial experience includes overseeing various club hurling teams in Limerick, Causeway in Kerry, and the Antrim senior camogie team.

Ryan will look to steady the ship after a somewhat turbulent period for Limerick camogie, which included nine players from the 2019 panel withdrawing from the set-up ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Limerick lost all three of their 2020 All-Ireland championship fixtures.

More in this section

Peter Leahy 14/7/2018 Peter Leahy leaves Mayo ladies to join Bernard Flynn's Meath U20 backroom team
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the game 12/5/2019 Rebel Óg team up with schools to provide remote PE classes for children in lockdown
Dublin v Kilkenny - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Kilkenny needed a new man in charge, says Power
Jack Canning and Joe Canning celebrate 3/9/2017

Jack Canning among the new faces in Galway senior hurling panel

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices