Rebel Óg team up with schools to provide remote PE classes for children in lockdown

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 11:47
Eoghan Cormican

Cork GAA’s juvenile body, Rebel Óg, has teamed up with Sciath na Scol to assist in the homeschooling effort by providing remote PE classes for as long as primary schools remain shut.

The PE at home sessions have been designed by Cork GAA Games Development Administrators and aim to get children active through fundamental movement skills in keeping with the physical education curriculum.

To ensure whole school engagement, four different classes will be uploaded each week catering for junior infants right up to sixth class pupils. The first tranche of videos were uploaded onto YouTube yesterday.

“For many children, the highlight of the school week is based around lunchtime activity and physical education classes. Cork GAA are delighted to be able to offer some support to teachers in trying to encourage students to fit in physical activity even though they are not in school,” said Cork GAA Games manager Kevin O'Callaghan.

“Our team of GDA’s have put a very engaging programme of activity together and I am sure that many children will have great fun when interacting with the sessions."

Chairman of Sciath na Scol Dave Collins added that “children throughout the county are struggling with Covid-19 restrictions and having a programme of physical activity will provide huge benefits in terms of their physical and mental health, along with helping to improve concentration levels. I would encourage all teachers to promote these classes with their students and place on record our thanks to Cork GAA for providing this support”.

New classes will be uploaded each week until schools return.

