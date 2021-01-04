Brian Kelly hangs up his Kerry gloves

Kerry goalkeeper Brian Kelly has joined his Legion club-mate Jonathan Lyne in retiring from inter-county football.

Kelly, who turns 31 later this month, released his statement on the official Kerry GAA website this afternoon: “The time is right for me to step away from intercounty football. I would like to acknowledge all the management and backroom teams, the County Board and Kerry Group for their support over the last nine years.

“As a teenager growing up in Killarney I sold match programmes on Munster final days and dreamed of one day climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand to lift Sam Maguire. Thankfully I have lived out my dream and I am proud to have played my small part in the Kerry GAA history books.

“This would not have been possible without the help of my team-mates, family, friends, girlfriend, my club Killarney Legion and my employer, O’Carroll Engineering. I am especially grateful for your guidance and encouragement down through the years. A final thank you to the Kerry fans for their unwavering support, I look forward to cheering on the team with you in 2021.”

Kelly steps away having claimed seven Munster medals, two Division 1 titles and two McGrath Cups.

Meanwhile, Meath forward Graham Reilly has announced his decision to quit inter-county football at the age of 32.

The St Colmcille’s man was the last remaining member of the Meath team that won the county’s last Leinster SFC title in 2010. Reilly wasn’t involved in the Royals’ 2020 season, his last game coming in the All-Ireland Super 8s game against Donegal in 2019.