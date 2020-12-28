Ronan McCarthy stays on as Cork manager, appoints two new selectors

Ronan McCarthy will be reappointed as Cork senior football manager for a further two-year term.

The Douglas clubman completed a three-year stint in the role when Cork lost this year's Munster final to Tipperary and had indicated he would take some time before deciding if he wanted to continue in the position.

But the Cork County Board today confirmed that McCarthy will stay on for a further two-year term.

Current selector Sean Hayes and coach Cian O'Neill will also remain in place, but Gary O'Halloran from Ballinora will step back due to family commitments.

Two new selectors will join McCarthy's backroom team — John Hayes (Carbery Rangers) and Bobbie O Dywer (Macroom).

McCarthy guided Cork back to Division 2 of the Allianz League with promotion this year, then shocked Kerry in the Munster semi-final. Though the year ended in disappointment with that Tipperary loss.

The Cork GAA statement read: "Cork County Executive are pleased to announce the reappointment of Ronan McCarthy as Cork Senior football manager for a further two-year term.

"His selectors will be as follows: Cian O’Neill (CIT), Sean Hayes (Nemo Rangers), John Hayes (Carbery Rangers) and Bobbie O’Dwyer (Macroom).

"The committee wish to extend our sincere thanks to outgoing selector Gary O’Halloran (Ballinora) who departs for family reasons."

New Cork chairman Marc Sheehan added: “As we all hope for a return to the top table of Senior Inter-county football in the near future, on behalf of the board I wish to again recognise the incredible contribution of all involved, in particular Ronan, ahead of what we hope will be a productive two years."