Player ratings: Dublin's attackers lead the way as Mayo left needing more

Dublin (rated by Christy O'Connor)

Stephen Cluxton

Mayo rattled his kick-outs in the first half, winning five of Cluxton’s restarts and crucially turning that possession into three points. After the break, though, Mayo only won one of Cluxton’s kick-outs. Didn’t have a save to make all evening but kept a clean sheet for a fifth successive game. Surely another record. 7

Michael Fitzsimons

Mayo's Tommy Conroy is tackled by Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

His hit on Lee Keegan in the 47th minute was borderline but it was decisive and it lay down a significant marker after Mayo had done well in the third quarter. Another accomplished defensive display. Dublin’s second-highest tackler on the day. 8

Davy Byrne

Struggled early on with Mayo’s quick ball into their inside line but won a couple of big turnovers while Byrne showed his pace and ability to penetrate in the second half with a couple of incisive runs deep into Mayo territory. 7

Jonny Cooper

Hobbled off injured in the 55th minute but was on the edge anyway after conceding three frees, a couple of which Mayo nailed in the third quarter. Had had better afternoons but still had Dublin’s highest tackle count on the day. 7

Eoin Murchan

Solid. Had 22 possessions and used most of it smartly. Showed his devastating pace on a number of occasions but was more concerned with using that pace in a defensive than attacking/counter-attacking manner. 7

John Small

Got forward more often than usual. Scored one point from one shot while he also had two assists. Had 23 possessions in total. Held the line as well as he could when Mayo were trying hard to breach it with their running game early on. 7

Robert McDaid

Not as effective going forward as he had been in the semi-final against Cavan when scoring 1-2 and didn’t have any shots here. Had one assist and forced a couple of big turnovers. Steady. 7

Brian Fenton

Dublin's Brian Fenton keeps his eye on the ball under pressure from Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Had been quiet in the first half when his biggest contribution was forcing a turnover off Aidan O’Shea in a goalscoring position but Fenton ran the game after the break; he had 22 possessions in that period, won three big kickouts, and always had his hands on the controls around the middle. 9

James McCarthy

Devastating for Rock’s goal when marauding through the heart of the Mayo defence but was on the back-foot for most of the first half. Had 25 possessions in total but didn’t dominate like he has against Mayo in the past. 7

Niall Scully

Excellent. Proved again how underrated he is and how important he is to how this Dublin machine functions. Scored one point and had two assists. Also won two important kickouts. 9

Ciaran Kilkenny

Roared into the match in the second half. After only having seven first-half possessions and nailing one point from three shots, Kilkenny ended with 24 possessions and scored two points from two shots as well as being fouled for a converted free. Showed again how he has moved from being more of a creator to a finisher this year. 9

Sean Bugler

Only lasted until half-time in his first All-Ireland final. Had 11 possessions and scored one point from one shot. Struggled when Mayo had such a grip on kick-outs in the first half. 6

Paddy Small

Replaced by Paul Mannion in the 51st minute. Never really got into any groove and struggled to get his hands on the ball, having just six possessions. Had only one shot, which he missed, while he had one assist. 6

Con O’Callaghan

Con O'Callaghan reacts after scoring Dublin's second goal. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Had a crucial first half when scoring 1-1 from three shots before really rolling up his sleeves in a deeper role after the break, when winning three kick-outs. Didn’t have any shot after the break but worked hard at creating space for those around him. 9

Dean Rock

Set the tone with his goal after just 28 seconds, which was expertly executed, his soft hands floating the ball just over David Clarke’s outstretched palms. One of his quietest games; made two unforced errors, while only had eight possessions, but nailed 1-4 from five shots. 7

Substitutes

Brian Howard (for Bugler, h-t)

Was immense when coming on at half-time; had 20 possessions in that period, and won two kick-outs. Also scored an excellent point. His movement and ball-winning ability gives Cluxton so many options on Dublin’s restarts. 8

Paul Mannion (for P Small, 51)

His excellent movement gave Mayo something different to think about when introduced. Scored one point from two shots. 7

Colm Basquel (for Cooper, 54)

Came on in the 54th minute, limited to just four possessions. Had one shot. 6

Cormac Costello (for Scully, 70)

Not on long enough to be rated.

Philly McMahon (for Murchan, 70+5)

Not on long enough to be rated.

MAYO (rated by Kieran Shannon)

David Clarke

His kick-out stood up much better than people thought or feared, especially in the first half when all 12 of his were secured by his team. Mayo fans would also have lived with the Dubs only having two sights of his goal, him being the country’s best shot-stopper, but he could do nothing about either. On this form, should stay on for 2021, a full 20 years since he was first called up to the county panel. 7

Chris Barrett

A bit like Ger Cafferkey leaving Bernard Brogan for Michael Darragh MacAuley closing down on goal in the 2013 final, Barrett could have recognised that it was better to let a non-goalscoring midfielder have a crack at trying to beat the goalkeeper than allowing him slip the ball to a renowned scorer inside for the palmed goal. But that’s easy to say from this remove. Otherwise was solid as always. 7

Paddy Durcan

Hard to remember him having few fewer touches in 35 minutes of football as he ended up at full-back, but it was a big blow for Mayo that he couldn’t come out for the second half and continue to curb Ciarán Kilkenny’s influence. 6.5

Lee Keegan

Didn’t get his customary goal against the Dubs or even a look at the posts as has tended to be his way this year loaded with greater defensive responsibilities, but still bombed forward to link several attacks. Took a ferocious frontal challenge from Michael Fitzsimons that should have been a free in and a card, but though he bounced back up to win a free for Cillian O’Connor shortly after, that hit may have curbed his influence in the final quarter. 7

Stephen Coen

Used the ball well in possession and got forward brilliantly to take a mark and slot it over the bar in the third quarter. 6.5

Oisín Mullin

Mayo's Oisín Mullin dodges Dublin’s John Small. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Personified – indeed launched – Mayo’s excellent response to Dean Rock’s opening goal by winning the resultant kick-out and going on to score Mayo’s first point. Might have been marking the man of the match in Con O’Callaghan but like Conor Prunty on Aaron Gillane last weekend, still had a fine match himself. With the AFL knocking on his door, Mayo must do everything to keep him so they have another Keith Higgins for a decade and not just for a year. 8

Eoghan McLoughlin

A bit like Jack McCaffrey in 2013, didn’t carry his electric form all season into the final itself. And when he did finally make one of his penetrating runs at the start of the fourth quarter, he spilled the ball, a moment that indicated it wasn’t going to be either his or Mayo’s day. 7

Conor Loftus

Made some fine plays in the first half, winning some breaking ball, playing a lovely ball into Cillian O’Connor for the mark, and showed his heels when breaking through to fist for a point. But should he maybe have been more daring like he was when salvaging Mayo’s season in 2017 by drilling a goal to the Derry net? Faded in the second half and eventually made way. 7

Matthew Ruane

While he and Loftus generally coped well around the middle before Brian Howard entered the ring, Mayo needed him to make a similar impact to the one he made in winning them a league final last year by scoring a key goal. Instead his one effort at the posts tamely dropped short. 6.5

Kevin McLoughlin

Another seven-out-of-10 All Ireland final performance for one of the most underrated players of the past decade, constantly up and down the field, and floating some deft passes inside to Cillian O’Connor. But to win it all Mayo needed more and possibly even a goal like the one he got against Cork in 2011 when he took off and instigated this remarkable run of big days in Croke Park his county has had. 7

Ryan O’Donoghue

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue in action against David Byrne of Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Outside of possibly Brendan Harrison in 2016, it’s hard to think of a Mayo footballer who has had a better first All-Ireland final appearance this past decade. Was especially bold and defiant in the first half, setting up two of Mayo’s first three scores and then kicking a couple of fantastic points of his own. 8

Diarmuid O’Connor

As always, the ground he covered and the work he put in was enormous. But Mayo needed him to get the point or two he usually gets against the Dubs or even the goal he tends to get in semi-finals. His turnover in the 59th minute signalled that his and Mayo’s energy levels – and thus their chances – were running low. 6.5

Tommy Conroy

Joins a long line of fine newcomers – from Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey in 2013 to Seán Bugler and Paddy Small along with him in 2020 – in realising that the intensity of a Dublin-Mayo final is another level altogether. Shouldn’t let a bad end to a great year discourage him. 5.5

Aidan O’Shea

Ended up playing out the field for most of the first half where his physical presence helped Mayo on the kick-outs, and won multiple balls when moved closer to goal. But Mayo still needed him to get a score off or at least one goal-scoring pass for him to get his hands on Sam. 7

Cillian O’Connor

Mayo's Cillian O’Connor celebrates scoring a point. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

As always against Dublin and anyone else, kicked a huge personal tally, including some fine scores from play and marks, but for all the ground that he covered, Mayo needed him on the ball more closer to goal in the fourth quarter. 7.5

Substitutes

Michael Plunkett (for Durcan, h-t)

Distributed a lot of ball while Robbie McDaid was in the sin bin, but through no fault of his own didn’t possess the same dynamism or pose the same threat as the man he came on for. 6

James Carr (for Conroy, 49)

Like so many games between Mayo and Dublin, this ultimately came down to the bench, and as usual, the Dubs cavalry nailed their one shot while Carr’s dropped short. 6

Darren Coen (for O’Donoghue, 57)

To be fair to him, while starters like Tommy Conroy and even Aidan O’Shea didn’t get a single shot off between them, the same could hardly be levelled at him. But Mayo need him to score at least two of his three efforts – and would have been better off had he taken on only two of them; one effort in particular that dropped short was never on. 6

Jordan Flynn (for Loftus, 62)

A promising player but one that has yet to make an impact in the several championship cameos he’s had to date. 6

James Durcan (for E McLoughlin, 70+1)

Not on long enough to be rated.