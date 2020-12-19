Dessie Farrell: Dublin's composure with 14 men provided platform for victory

Dublin’s composure during the 10 second-half minutes Robbie McDaid was in the sin bin provided them with the platform for victory, according to manager Dessie Farrell.

McDaid was black-carded deep in first-half stoppages for a challenge on Mayo forward Kevin McLoughlin, with the Connacht champions managing to shave only one point off Dublin’s two-point interval lead during the 10 minutes where they enjoyed a numerical advantage.

“We spoke about [composure] at half-time, how important it was not to capitulate at that stage because up until half-time we were struggling with Mayo's high press,” said Farrell.

“We knew they were going to go toe to toe. They're very good at bringing that high-octane, intense type of game and it was very, very challenging for us. It was going to be even more so in the second half, a man down. Mayo were able to get themselves reorganised at half-time, you would have thought, to have a right good go.

“But we banged heads on it as coaches and then turned it over to the players in terms of what we wanted them to do, or how we'd try to manage our way through that, and I think getting out the other side of that probably provided us with the platform for victory then.”

Asked what was the difference in the game’s final quarter, a period Dublin won by 0-5 to 0-1, Farrell again harked back to the 10 minutes after half-time where they were a man down and the encouragement his troops had taken from having managed that third quarter “reasonably well”.

“There was a sense then that we were back to a full complement, we had 15 v 15 and we'd some fresh legs coming in off the bench, as well. That was probably a time for us to kick on, that's what we spoke about and thankfully it materialised.”

Delight, rather than relief, was the manager's overriding emotion at game’s end. In his first - and heavily disrupted - season in charge, Farrell has kept the train on the track and overseen the extension of Dublin's title haul to six-in-a-row. The county's unbeaten championship run now stands at 42 games.

“Just thrilled for the players, so happy for them. It's been a long, long year and I'm so happy for them in terms of they've got the result tonight and it's just reward in terms of how they applied themselves throughout the year and stepped up at different stages when it was needed.

Delighted for them and their families. It was a big night for the players' families. It's unfortunate they couldn't be here and we spoke about this earlier in the week. It's to thank the families, the love, the support, the guidance, and mentorship throughout the years that allowed them to be in this position tonight.

“We remember players' families, but also the families of those who have suffered this year and lost loved ones. We remember them on a night like tonight and hope there are better days ahead for everybody indeed. But for tonight, we're very, very happy and delighted for the lads.”