Dr David Hickey: ‘I don’t have much time for this Mayo team. They’re a tragic outfit’

“Every game for Dublin is because they burst their bollocks for 70 minutes. You never see those fellas taking it easy. They’re a model for how a team should be.
“But I don’t rate Mayo and I don’t think Mayo will be close at the end of the game. They could be putting this article up in the dressing room in Croke Park on Saturday!”
“I really wouldn’t be interested in what O’Dwyer says; I think most other people though would acknowledge that. They put more work in than anyone else and they do it on the day as well as in training.
“You get tired of listening to talk of money and population. I think Pat Gilroy had it right the other night — why don’t Kerry, Cork, and Tipperary join forces rather than splitting Dublin in two and maybe they could have a go at the All-Ireland then? I think that’s a good idea.”
“People are leaving rugby for Gaelic football in Dublin because of this great team as well as the concerns about concussion. So many of the Dublin team now come from the southside of the city, which was rugby territory up to 10 years ago.”
“Their respect for the opposition is huge no matter who it is. Like, you saw Cork getting caught by Tipp because they didn’t show it and for the same reason Kerry got caught by Cork. Donegal got caught by Cavan but that won’t happen to Dublin.