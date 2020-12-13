The moments that mattered: Limerick's leaders stood up when needed

In just six minutes, Hegarty had increased his contribution from two points to five but many of these were via assists from Morrissey
PLAYMAKER: Tom Morrissey of Limerick breaks clear from Darragh Lyons and Calum Lyons of Waterford during the game. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 20:00
John Fogarty

21st minute - Tadhg de Búrca’s injury.

It struck us that for a man clearly unable to play on that de Búrca was determined to walk off the field possibly as some show of strength to his team-mates.

Clearly in pain, he didn’t need assistance, which he might have hoped served as some consolation to those around him.

His replacement Iarlaith Daly was one of the best players for the remainder of the second half but the shape of Waterford’s defence buckled after the break and there wasn’t nearly as enough intent shown to shut down the threats of Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey on the half-forward line as there should have been.

44th minute - The Tom and Gerry show.

Twice in the space of two minutes, Morrissey was the provider for a Hegarty point as the marauding wing-forwards combined to punish Waterford.

In just six minutes, Hegarty had increased his contribution from two points to five but many of these were via assists from Morrissey.

The two now will be battling for individual honours as hurler of the year. Also,  captain Declan Hannon must be praised for his distribution in that spell. He might have been the quietest of the three Limerick half-backs in this championship but his supply of ball yesterday was brilliant.

58th minute - Nickie Quaid save.

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid makes a save. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid makes a save. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Two minutes before this, he had been in the right place to deny Stephen Bennett for a second time having stopped him late in the first half. However, the best of his saves came here when Calum Lyons’ shot was arrowing towards Quaid’s right side when he deflected it away.

It goes in and a six-point lead doesn't look so solid.

None of Quaid’s denials compared to the back-to-back stops by Stephen O’Keeffe in the first half but huge credit must go to the Effin considering the few times that he has been called into action in recent weeks.

