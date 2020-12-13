Liam Cahill praises 'powerful' Limerick on 'difficult day' for Waterford

Tadhg De Búrca of with Waterford manager Liam Cahill, centre, as he leaves the pitch with an injury during the game. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 18:23
John Fogarty

Waterford manager Liam Cahill hailed Limerick for never letting his team get into a flow in today’s All-Ireland final.

The Tipperary native complimented the opponents’ performance, which he admitted left his side in a spin.

"It was a really difficult day, they're a really powerful outfit and we picked a bad day really to lose our bit of consistency and our choices and our decisions on the ball, but I think that was maybe nearly the pressure that we were playing under too from the way Limerick have come back. Massive congratulations to them, they're a really, really good team and a real test for any opposition.

“Limerick played with such a game plan that they had so many options and there were so many fellas we had to keep an eye on and they were creating these overlaps, and I suppose we were concentrating on them so much it's very hard to implement your own game style.”

Cahill praised his own men for refusing to wilt as they tried for goal chances in the final quarter of the game.

“We came today to have a real cut and in fairness to my lads, I have to really say they went right to end, I know the scoreboard wasn't pretty at the end but I know that they gave it everything.

“Looking at them from the line, they emptied their stomachs to try and cling in there and do the right things, and it wasn't from the want of trying today, it was just that we met superior opposition.”

Cahill is convinced Waterford have plenty to build on for 2021 and he sees room for improvement in their strength and conditioning compared to Limerick.

“Ah yeah, it's a raw place down there at the moment but yeah, look, we'd like to think that we made great progression this year, but the real test of us will be next year now, to see how we can build on that and make sure that our progression stays on an upward curve all the time.

And that's a job of work for me and the management team again now, to get down to it early next year and make sure we try and unearth a couple of new players again and give ourselves more options.

“I suppose looking at it, the whole strength and conditioning side of it as well, to make sure physically we improve to be able to try and match the likes of Limerick and other counties out there that are so physical. Yeah, a big job of work ahead but a good year and a good experience for a lot of those players.”

