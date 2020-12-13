Superb Limerick regain All-Ireland title with emphatic win

All-Ireland SHC final: Limerick 0-30 Waterford 0-19

Limerick have collected a second All-Ireland title in three years with this comprehensive dismantling of Waterford.

Ten wins out of 10 across League and Championship in 2020, John Kiely’s side have also completed the perfect season and here their wing-forwards Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey were irresistible, scoring 12 points between them.

Cian Lynch of Limerick celebrates following the final whisle. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

With 10 points, Aaron Gillane showed no signs of the rib injury that threatened to rule him out of this game while Seamus Flanagan helped himself to three points.

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson and Kyle Hayes of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Limerick were twice eight points up in the third quarter, a period in which Hegarty sent over three of his seven scores. They were eight up at the second water break too and Nickie Quaid was equal to the desperate shots that came his way thereafter.

After sending over the first two points of the game, Limerick saw those scores cancelled out by Stephen Bennett frees, the latter of them a professional foul by Declan Hannon to stop Dessie Hutchinson.

Limerick were threatening at the other end too and sent over four points on the bounce, the last three of them all from Aaron Gillane including two frees. The second of them came after Stephen O’Keeffe pulled off two masterful saves from Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch.

Waterford’s Jack Fagan with Barry Nash of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The margin was four at the break but looked considerable more when Tadhg de Búrca suffered a recurrence of his right knee problem and had to make way. However, his deputy Iarlaith Daly was impressive in manning the centre of the defence for the remainder of the half.

Limerick went six up in the 26th minute as it appeared Waterford were about to be avalanched but they held on superbly and fired over the next three points. The difference jumped to five once more when Gillane added his fourth point, his second from play, and was six in the 33rd minute as Hegarty picked off his second.

However, Limerick ended up losing that second quarter, the first time in this Championship, as Waterford scored the last three points of the half, a further brace of Bennett frees and Gleeson’s second from play to trail by 0-11 to 0-14 at the interval.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane (0-10, 6 frees); G Hegarty (0-7); T Morrissey (0-5); S Flanagan (0-3); W O’Donoghue, D Hannon, K Hayes, P Ryan, D Byrnes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: S Bennett (0-10, 9 frees); A Gleeson (0-5, 1 sideline, 1 free); K Bennett, D Hutchinson, K Moran, C Lyons (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon (c), K Hayes; D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Subs for Limerick: P Casey for G Mulcahy (49); D Reidy for D O’Donovan (59); P Ryan for S Flanagan (63); A Breen for A Gillane (69); P O’Loughlin for K Hayes (inj 70+1).

WATERFORD: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, C Prunty (c), S McNulty; K Moran, T de Búrca, C Lyons; J Barron, K Bennett; N Montgomery, A Gleeson, J Fagan; D Hutchinson, S Bennett, J Prendergast.

Subs for Waterford: I Daly for T de Búrca (inj 21); D Lyons for K Bennett (40); C Gleeson for N Montgomery (44); P Curran for K Moran (52); S Fives for I Kenny (55).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).