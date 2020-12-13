Antrim see off Kerry to secure McDonagh Cup success at Croke Park 

Antrim will compete in the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2021 after winning the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.
The Saffrons held on for a two-point win over Kerry in Croke Park.
McDonagh Cup final: Antrim 0-22 Kerry 1-17
Antrim will compete in the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2021 after winning the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.
The Saffrons held on for a two-point win over Kerry in Croke Park.
More to follow...
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Sunday, December 13, 2020 - 7:00 AM
Friday, December 11, 2020 - 5:00 PM
Saturday, December 12, 2020 - 11:00 PM