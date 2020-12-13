Antrim see off Kerry to secure McDonagh Cup success at Croke Park 

The win means the Saffrons will play in the Leinster SHC in 2021
Antrim’s Gerard Walsh, Joe Maskey and Niall McKenna with Jason Diggins of Kerry. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sun, 13 Dec, 2020 - 14:53
Eoghan Cormican, Croke Park

McDonagh Cup final: Antrim 0-22 Kerry 1-17

Antrim will compete in the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2021 after winning the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.

The Saffrons held on for a two-point win over Kerry in Croke Park.

More to follow...

