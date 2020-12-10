Ciara O’Sullivan terms venue uncertainty in Ladies Football as 'embarrassing

Cork’s Ciara O’Sullivan has described as “embarrassing” the frequency of ladies football teams not learning the venue for an inter-county fixture until the week of the game, calling on the LGFA to merge with the GAA.

O’Sullivan said there are “massive lessons” to be learned from last week’s All-Ireland semi-final fiasco, a fixture that was subject to two venue changes, one of those coming on the morning of the game, and the throw-in time being brought forward by half an hour roughly two hours before the new start time.

The eight-time All-Ireland winning Cork forward believes an LGFA merger with the GAA would drastically improve pitch availability for female players.

Last week’s Cork-Galway All-Ireland semi-final was taken out of LIT Gaelic Grounds six days before throw-in because of a Limerick senior hurling training session.

When the LGFA booked the Limerick venue last month, the Limerick County Board made clear their hurlers would get first preference on Sunday, December 6 should they require use of the venue for training purposes.

“You would have to say [a merger] would surely bring benefits in terms of pitch availability. As players, that is nearly the biggest thing we face. You often get asked, where is your match being played. In the build up to the Kerry championship game this year, people asked, where is your match being played. All you could say back was, ‘I don't know, I don't know’. It can get embarrassing,” said the four-time All-Star.

A coin toss three days before the aforementioned Cork-Kerry All-Ireland championship game decided which county would enjoy home advantage as no suitable neutral venue was available.

“This year, it has been less of an issue because people cannot go to games. But this is going on for years where it could be a week before your match and you don't know where it is on. The men could tell you where their match is going to be six months before the game. For pitch availability alone, it would have to be of benefit to be under the same umbrella as the GAA.”

O’Sullivan said the inadequate warm-up time afforded to Galway last Sunday was “very, very wrong”.

“When it was happening, we didn't stand back and think how wrong, in a way, it was. When it is all over and you stand back and look at how Galway, in particular, were treated, it was very, very wrong. Definitely going forward, massive lessons to be learned. The controversy started far earlier than Sunday.

"If you are the LGFA and you've been told the match might not be able to be played at the Gaelic Grounds because of Limerick, you straightaway have to look at alternatives and should it have ever been named to be played there in the first place if that's the case.

"You have Thurles, Cusack Park in Ennis, you can move the time of a match. I just think it needs to be planned out further in advance and all eventualities catered for.”

At the time of writing, the LGFA has not responded to a letter sent to LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke by the Women’s Gaelic Players Association on behalf of the Galway players. The WGPA letter is seeking clarity, among other things, with regard to the comments made by LGFA President Marie Hickey on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland last Monday where Hickey said the Galway players could have enjoyed a longer warm-up than the seven minutes they were afforded “had they not spent so much time in the dressing room” after arriving at Croke Park.