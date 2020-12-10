Aidan O'Shea: Rapid Covid tests could allow families attend All-Ireland final

O’Shea explained how difficult it is for families not to be at games watching them play
Aidan O'Shea: Rapid Covid tests could allow families attend All-Ireland final

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 00:00
John Fogarty

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea has suggested rapid Covid tests be provided to family members of players involved in the forthcoming All-Irelands finals so that they can attend the games.

The Breaffy man has put forward the idea as a way of allowing loved ones into Croke Park for the various finals taking place the next two weekends including Mayo v Dublin on Saturday week.

“The hurling is on this weekend, their families deserve to be in there as much as anybody else. I think, look, it is something that could be done. I mean, could we resource and could we test family members? Get an antigen test done, you are getting your results 20 minutes later or something like that. We have the facility there.

“We have a stadium that could hold 80,000 people, I think you could easily account for 500 people either side, and socially distance, and get people tested the morning of the game and everybody is safe and everybody is happy.” 

O’Shea explained how difficult it is for families not to be at games watching them play. 

“It is a bit funny getting home from the games and hearing the stories about what’s happened in the house. I’d say Dad is trying to watch the game and my mother and partner are getting a bit nervous. Usually, they’d be at the games.

“It’s difficult and it’s a bit strange because usually you are heading off in the morning and they’re wishing you well, they’re going to the game and you’ll catch them afterwards. Last weekend it was a three-hour journey home before getting to see them so it is a bit strange. It’s killing my Dad (Jim), because obviously he’d be at every game possible.” 

Meanwhile, James Horan explained Chris Barrett and Eoghan MacLaughlin should be fit to face Dublin after incurring injuries in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Tipperary last Sunday. 

“We are okay,” he said of the group’s general fitness. “We have a couple of knocks that happened the last day. Chris Barrett had a knock and Eoghan had a knock but nothing serious, we are all pretty good.”

More in this section

David Coldrick 14/11/2020 David Coldrick to take charge of All-Ireland football final
Donegal v Fermanagh - Gaelic Life Dr. McKenna Cup Section A Round 2 Fermanagh football mourns death of Shane O'Brien
Declan Hannon commiserates with Kevin Moran 15/11/2020 Declan Hannon admits Limerick not yet flowing
John Costello 4/12/2019

John Costello: County must be played before club in split-season model

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices