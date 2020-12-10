Declan Hannon admits Limerick not yet flowing

The reason behind Declan Hannon not giving an acceptance speech after winning the Division 1 and Munster cups last month? According to the man himself, he was following instructions.

“I’ve been told not to. It’s strange. The league final and the Munster, you were putting up the cup and putting it back down and then it’s head off over to the dressing rooms again. That’s the way it is, we’d obviously like to acknowledge a lot of people but the way things are with Covid it was just about respecting all the boundaries that we were being told to follow.”

That guidance not to speak didn’t come from the Munster Council who gave him the option to do so on both days. After all, Tipperary senior football captain Conor Sweeney provided one after their provincial final win over Cork the Sunday following the hurling decider.

Maybe it’s advice coming from management or Hannon’s own decision, but he admits to having other more pressing things on his mind like his displays in this Championship. “I wouldn’t be overly happy with my performances this year, to be honest. I like to be involved in games a bit more. Again, it’s up to other players around to dig deep and to get involved.

“We pride ourselves in Limerick on the team and the panel of players that we have. Whoever is on the pitch has to do a job as best they can. Look, we try to help each other out as best we can as well, all over the pitch, and if some man needs a hand there’s always bodies there to help you.”

With two of last year’s full-back line missing through injury, it’s suggested to Hannon that he may be more conscientious in helping out those behind him as well as minding the middle at centre-back, but he brushes off that theory.

“I’ve massive confidence in the boys behind me and the boys beside me, whoever is there. Like, the lads have done fabulously well with missing Mike Casey and Richie English who have been there for the past number of years in our full-back line. Dan (Morrissey) just slotted in and Barry Nash, no, I’d have huge confidence in them. They do more roaring at me than I do at them, to be honest.”

At the same time, the Adare man accepts the suggestion Limerick haven’t yet played to their potential despite their 100% record this season to this point.

“You can feel it on the field that there’s not a real flow that we’d be used to in our game, at times. But again that’s down to the massive intensity and workrate that Waterford brought to the Munster final and that Galway brought the last day.

“It’s not always going to be as free-flowing as you’d like it to be. Years have gone by where Limerick have given good performances and after the game you’d say, ‘Jeez, that was a great performance’ but you still lost.

“It’s maybe good as well that we’ve probably played the last two games not firing on all cylinders but still getting the result. It’s nice to win those ugly games as well if you can. It’s a good experience to get into the group of players as well.”

Hannon’s life these past few weeks has revolved around home, Rathkeale, LIT Gaelic Grounds, and travelling to games. He is not as aware of expectation from supporters as he might have been in previous seasons.

“My father is the biggest man trying to hype it up, ringing every second day telling me how great it is. As I said, I’m working at home and not really seeing anyone so if there is hype going on I haven’t seen it other than a few more flags around the place and a bit of bunting going up, mixed in with the Christmas lights, which is great to see.

“It’s different but we are absolutely delighted to be in this position. Whenever the match was going to be played, hype or no hype, we were hopeful to be in the latter stages of the competition. We are there this year and we are going to give it our all.”

On Sunday, like they have done before previous matches, his parents and brother Joe will order a takeaway from the Woodlands Hotel and watch the final together while another sibling tunes in from Canada. Will they get a speech from him should Limerick win?

“Hopefully we’ll get over the line and we really then would want to acknowledge people. There’s a massive amount of work that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t get a lot of recognition for. In terms of acknowledging them, it would be great on Sunday but again, whatever the guidelines say that we can or cannot do we’ll just have to go with that.”