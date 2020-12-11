The Big Debate: Anthony Daly and TJ Ryan on whether Limerick need a second All-Ireland to be considered great

Good teams win one All-Ireland. Great teams win two

The bottom line is that the year will be considered a disaster if Limerick come up short on Sunday, writes Anthony Daly.

As dusk fell across Croke Park on that electric and eternal evening when Clare won the All-Ireland final replay in 2013, it was almost hard to make sense of such a magical day. Everything about such a brilliant match was underpinned by a relentless expectancy that anything could happen next. It was so breathless that it almost felt like a dream.

As I walked back afterwards to Mulligan’s pub on Poolbeg Street, the whole emotional experience felt even more surreal because, like every Clare person, I was fuelled with the same giddy excitement. Paraphrasing Conor McGregor, you almost felt that Clare were no longer around to take part — we were here to take over.

The longer the night went on though, the more scrambled my senses were becoming. As Dublin manager, the reality was gradually dawning on me that, if Dublin were to take that next step and win an All-Ireland, it looked like we were going to have to go through this young Clare machine threatening to mow down all before them.

A few fellas approached me that evening, with those loud sirens silently screaming through their words and sentiments. “If you’re staying on with Dublin next year Dalo,” one guy said to me ‘best of luck with that’. In my own mind, I was half agreeing with him. “Will I get out now, after winning a Leinster title and narrowly losing an All-Ireland semi-final?” I was asking myself. “Because it probably won’t get much better than that with this Clare team around.”

The most exciting aspect of that success was how young the lads were; Tony Kelly was still 19 and was Hurler-of-the-Year and Young Hurler-of-the-Year in waiting; at 21, Podge Collins was runner up in both categories; half the squad had already won two All-Ireland U21 titles and Clare were already locked on favourites to win a third in 2014, which they did. If this crowd of kids could bag an All-Ireland senior title at this stage of their careers, how many could they win?

Of course, it didn’t work out as we’d all hoped and planned. It just doesn’t fall as easy for counties who aren’t used to winning All-Irelands as it does for the traditional big guns routinely used to the practise. And even at that, Tipp haven’t managed to crack that code; they threatened to take over the game after 2010, when their side was packed with brilliant U21s, and it took Tipp six years to win another All-Ireland.

That ruthless Kilkenny machine may no longer be around but the lessons are certainly still there for Limerick, and they almost look driven to ensure they don’t end up like that golden Clare generation.

I don’t want to be talking about my own time, or making unfair comparisons with our generation, but we were driven throughout 1997 by the echoes of Ger Loughnane’s words after losing the 1996 Munster semi-final to Limerick: ‘Good teams win one All-Ireland – great teams win two.’

That is definitely in all the Limerick player’s heads now. If they don’t win on Sunday, they still have the age profile and the talent to go on and win more All-Irelands. But if they don’t, any doubts may increase, because the pressure to win that second Liam MacCarthy will certainly rise.

There’s no doubting that this is already a brilliant Limerick team; successive Munster and League titles proves as much. Since losing to Clare in June 2018, Limerick have lost one knockout game in league and championship since, which is incredible consistency. But the only statistic which confirms greatness is All-Irelands.

They’ve gone to another level again this year because Limerick haven’t lost a game — Munster league, National League, Munster championship, All-Ireland championship. But that will make it even more torturous again now if Limerick are turned over by a side which they’ve already beaten twice (league and championship) in 2020. The bottom line is that the year will be considered a disaster if Limerick come up short on Sunday.

That’s just the reality when you’re judged by those standards because you become a victim of your own success. It might sound outlandish to claim that failing to win that second All-Ireland would be seen as an underachievement. But that’s what will be thrown at Limerick when they’ve gobbled up everything else. The cynics will scream, ‘The big one is all that matters’.

Limerick won the last two leagues at a canter, whacking Waterford in last year’s final. They wiped the floor with Tipp in last year’s Munster final. Munster titles will always be precious in Limerick but the world has changed now, especially with how the top teams look at the provincial championship. They may not openly admit it but, deep down, Limerick have moved into that mindset now that has always governed Kilkenny’s attitude – the year is a write-off unless you win the All-Ireland.

Whatever happens, Limerick will enter 2021 as favourites to win next year’s All-Ireland. But as we’ve seen in Clare, the longer the wait goes on for a golden generation to win that second All-Ireland, the greater the propensity there is for it all to come apart.

Limerick have overcome serious injuries this year to Richie English and Mikey Casey but injuries are always a risk. God forbid, but what would it take from Limerick if Cian Lynch or Gearoid Hegarty was ruled out with a cruciate next year? With every team trying to raise the bar to Limerick’s level — which Waterford have already done in 2020 — the chase for Liam MacCarthy could be a lot harder for Limerick in 2021.

They’ve done everything asked of them but the Limerick players won’t be happy with 2020 unless they close out the deal now. I know what that pursuit is like. The difference in emotion for us in Clare after the 1995 and 1997 finals were polar opposites. The 1995 success was just pure raw emotion but 1997 was absolute satisfaction. We had proven that we were a great team with that second All-Ireland.

In the dressing room afterwards, we were all sitting down nice and calm, looking at each other with that absolute sense of conviction, contentment and total satisfaction. ‘We did it lads.’

Limerick are a great team. But they will only be fully anointed with greatness by securing that second All-Ireland.

Do they need to win another one to be great? They’re great already

Limerick don’t change how they play for anyone. They try to make Plan A better. In future, maybe the Limerick method will be copied by others, writes TJ Ryan.

Dan Morrissey and Kyle Hayes celebrate Limerick's semi-final win over Galway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

There’s a nice thing happening around Limerick hurling at the moment — people are nearly looking around for ways to hand out credit for the current success.

Whether it’s the academy or the board or the sponsors, there’s kudos going for everyone.

A lovely message landed via the Examiner this week, from a Limerick listener to Dalo’s podcast. And he was praising me for trying Gearóid Hegarty in the half-forward line in 2016 after he had starred up along as a half-back.

God knows, I’ll try to take any credit that’s going, though that was simply a case of looking for someone to catch a ball for us. Mind you, Hego seems to have got the hang of the position alright.

But it just shows the remarkable change around the place — it’s not long since the county was searching everywhere for somebody to blame and finding plenty.

You must factor all that in when judging this team. How they’ve changed the whole mindset of the county. Limerick have won 42 titles in 128 years. Eight All-Irelands, 21 Munsters and 13 National Leagues.

In three years, these boys have won five — two Munsters, two leagues and the big one.

Limerick won the All-Ireland in ’73 with a very good team, brilliant players like Hartigan, Grimes, McKenna, Cregan. But you have to go back to the Mackey era — the 1930s — for a period of Limerick dominance.

So by any fair measure this is a great Limerick team.

But life is about more than medals. That famous Dutch soccer team of the 1970s won nothing but are regarded as great for the impact they made, the entertainment they gave, and how they changed the sport.

I’ve always loved that Cruyff line: “Quality without results is pointless. Results without quality is boring.” And this Limerick team isn’t boring. They hit big scores every day. They play a lovely brand of hurling and they’re playing their own part in the evolution of the game.

There’s been a few transformations in hurling over the last 30 years. The physicality of Kilkenny, the running game of Cork, sweepers arrived, then the football orientated mid-teens, where everything became crowded and condensed.

Limerick are basically a combination of all those changes over three decades. A big, strong, physical team, that runs the ball when they have to and uses it exceptionally well. They mind it.

They’ve mastered the set-pieces, their own puckout and the opposition’s. There’s a bit of Klopp in there, in their collective press. How they shut down the channels and are well educated on putting pressure on at the right times, to force turnovers. It’s manic, but it’s not madness, there’s method behind it.

Sometimes you can judge greatness too by the way other teams react. Are they modifying their systems to counter yours? Is there that little of fear? Limerick don’t change how they play for anyone. They just try to make plan A better. In future, maybe the Limerick method will be copied by others.

You often hear it said round here: So and so is like a dog following a car. What’s the plan if they ever catch up?

A lot fell into place for Limerick. The academy threw up big, physical, skillful players. For once, everyone is on the same wavelength — board, backers, clubs.

But it could all have gone to waste without the right plan. You can’t give enough credit to John Kiely. And then there’s the Kinnerk factor, and how he came up with a style that really suits them.

And they stuck to the plan. In the early part of this journey, I’ve been in the stand where lads were shouting at them to ‘let it in’, to ‘drive it’. The old-school wanted to go back to the ‘Limerick way’, which was basically bombing ball down on top of Joe McKenna.

Not that this team has abandoned their heritage. They have the physicality of teams of the past, they can win the ball in the air.

But the ball only goes 80 yards if it’s the right ball, if it’s better than 50/50. This team believed in the plan and they trained to trust it. And if you take out the blip in the first half against Kilkenny in last year’s semi-final, this has been a really good three years.

They’re honouring our past and shaping our future. And keeping an eye on the present too. Even when this group caught up with the car, they weren’t knocked down by it. They wanted more. And that’s the legacy they are leaving for future Limerick teams. Consistency. Workrate. Belief in your gameplan. Buy-in from everyone.

Do they need to win another one to be great? They’re already great to me.

I played on good Limerick teams. I came on the panel at 18 in 1994 and we made an All-Ireland final. So I always felt that Limerick could dine at the top table and could be competitive. I played to 2006 and every year part of you thought this could be the year. Though my wife tells me I’m a glass-half-full man. We had no history of playing county in the family. The journey was a pure thrill and still is. I’ve no All-Ireland medal but I’d do the whole thing again in a heartbeat.

But I know that optimism wasn’t always shared around the county. And I know, or I sensed anyway, there were players in other counties saying ‘ah, we’ll beat Limerick’. A bit like Ferguson in the United dressing room — ‘Lads, it’s Tottenham’.

The greatest pride I can take right now is that Limerick hurling at club and county level is up there with the best of them. This team has built a strong respect for Limerick hurling around the country. And I’m thrilled for them they have their All-Ireland medal.

I’m chairman of the Bord na nÓg at home. We want to make hurlers of the future to go on and play for Garryspillane and Limerick and to win All-Stars. To do that, those youngsters need heroes and it’s marvelous to see how much they look up to this team.

These players and management have given us so much already, in how they’ve performed and how they carry themselves. I’m certainly not demanding they prove anything. But I’ve no doubt too they want another one badly for themselves, as any great team would.

