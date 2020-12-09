Outside managers: Liam Cahill can join a select bunch on All-Ireland final day

On Sunday, Liam Cahill can join a truly select club — the first non-native to guide a county to the Liam MacCarthy Cup since Michael Bond brought glory to Offaly in 1998. John Fogarty breaks down how outside managers have fared in All-Ireland finals since 1980

Diarmuid Healy, from Kilkenny to Offaly (Finals: 3 (1 as coach), Won 2 (1 as coach), Lost 1).

Healy would have good reason for hoping Cahill joins him on the pantheon — he is the uncle of Waterford half-forward Jack Fagan.

During his teenage years, Meath-born Fagan’s late mother Bernie would have brought him to her homeplace of Conahy where he would have joined the local children in training. Healy agreed to coach Offaly in 1980 when they pulled off a stunning Leinster final victory over Kilkenny, which subjected the then 30-year-old local radio journalist to criticism in his native county.

They were narrowly beaten by Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final but back manager Andy Gallagher, Healy and the Faithful came the following year to retain the Bob O’Keeffe Cup and exact revenge on a Galway team to claim the county’s first Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Manager from 1983, Cork dismissed Healy’s side with ease in the 1984 final but long before the expression ‘bouncebackability’ was coined, Offaly were demonstrating it and they narrowly saw off Galway 12 months later.

“They had to be tutored to believe that in the last 10 minutes they could win,” he said in a 1999 interview. “Any team will stick with a team for three-quarters of an hour - it’s the last quarter that matters. That’s where skill and temperament comes in. Physical fitness won’t do; it’s the skill you rely on. It’s pure skill in the last 10.”

Healy stepped away in 1986 but from time to time helped out Eamonn Cregan during his spell as manager.

Eamonn Cregan, from Limerick to Offaly (Finals: 2, Won 1, Lost 1).

Manager Eamonn Cregan after Offaly’s victory in the 1994 All-Ireland final against his native Limerick. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

If Bond and Healy’s achievements with Offaly are the most outrageous in terms of where the county was coming from, in final terms, Cregan’s is the most dramatic.

Against his own Limerick, the snatch and grab win of 1994, that 11-point turnaround in the last four minutes, is something he admits continues to torment him: “It was difficult and to an extent, still is,” he said two years ago.

“In the dressing-room afterwards, I had some of the Limerick players at U21 but my loyalty was to Offaly, who had won a great final, and I knew there wasn’t anything I could say to soften the blow.”

Looking back at Cregan’s face following that game, his confliction was obvious. It was a classic lose-lose. In the following month’s league opener against Waterford, Daithí Regan recalled Cregan lashing them in the dressing room at half-time for their display against Limerick:

“He ate us over our All-Ireland performance and that we didn’t deserve it and that we only hurled for a few minutes. He was a real purist, and he hated the way we won, playing rubbish for the bulk of the game and getting over the line.”

Regan also claimed Cregan acted up his lack of emotion afterwards “because he’s such a winner” and had been criticised when previously in charge of Limerick. Cregan brought Offaly to a second successive final in 1995 where Eamonn Taaffe’s second half goal for Clare was crucial after John Troy and Michael Duignan goals had put the Leinster champions in control.

After four seasons, Cregan stepped down in 1996 just before commencing a second stint with the Treaty County.

Michael Bond, from Galway to Offaly (Finals 1, Won 1, Lost 0).

Offaly manager Michael Bond, a parachute candidate who landed the goods in the 1998 All-Ireland championship. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Less than 24 hours after Babs Keating stepped away as manager in July 1998, Galway man Bond was in charge of Offaly, becoming their eighth boss in the space of 10 years.

Following Keating’s “sheep in a heap” comment about the Offaly players when they lost the Leinster final to Kilkenny, former Galway underage coach Bond, who guided his county’s U21s to a 1983 All-Ireland title, was a parachute candidate but shepherded the team to a remarkable All-Ireland.

School principal Bond was on holiday in New York the weekend of the provincial final. A challenge game against the Cats turned out to be a massacre but they were able to see off Antrim in their All-Ireland quarter-final before the semi-final saga against Clare.

The story is well known at this stage, referee Jimmy Cooney mistakenly playing five minutes less than he intended in the first replay when Clare were three points up. “I took a second look at the watch and I knew exactly what was after happening me. I had played a 30-minute half, instead of 35,” Cooney admitted.

Offaly fans staged a sitdown protest on the Croke Park pitch afterwards and a rematch was fixed for Thurles seven days later when Offaly — who rode their luck discipline-wise in the first replay — were three points the better team.

What followed was the Brian Whelahan final when Bond moved him to centre-forward in the second half and he scored 1-2 from play, 1-6 in total. Two points down to Kilkenny at half-time, Offaly exacted an eight-point turnaround to complete the resurrection.

“Offaly didn’t have a manager waiting,” Bond recalled two years ago. “Maybe the fact that I was the principal of a school and somebody who would have some discipline could have been a reason. I don’t know. It is amazing how things happen. That whole summer was a fairytale.”

Bond stepped down after the 1999 season before a short return in 2001.

Davy Fitzgerald, from Clare to Waterford (Finals 1, Won 0, Lost 1).

Then Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald during the 2008 semi-final. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Ten years on from Bond’s success, did Waterford players believe they could achieve something similar when a strong majority of them voted no confidence in manager Justin McCarthy after their nine-point loss against Clare in their first round Munster game?

Recently-retired Davy Fitzgerald was recruited and while a change of style wasn’t yet apparent they eased past Antrim and Waterford in the qualifiers. Despite conceding three goals to Wexford, they came through their quarter-final to set up an All-Ireland semi-final with Tipperary where Eoin Kelly’s goal was key to a famous win.

A first final appearance since 1959, it was their neighbours Kilkenny who again provided the opposition but this version was merciless. Attempts by Waterford players to set the physical tone after Limerick had been outmuscled in the previous year’s final by Kilkenny were futile as Brian Cody’s men tore the Déise apart, eventually winning by 23 points.

“We have got two choices now in the GAA world,” he said the following day. “Either sit down and let them do what they are doing to us, or try and come up and match it some way or another. I’d like to be a part of it. Trying to figure it out in the next year or two. Trying to deal with that.”

Two years later and Fitzgerald guided Waterford to their last Munster title when they saw off Cork in a replay final. After bringing the Déise to a fourth consecutive All-Ireland semi-final, he stepped away in 2011 before taking charge of his own Clare who he led to All-Ireland glory in 2013.

- You can purchase the Irish Examiner's 20-page All-Ireland Hurling Final preview supplement with your Friday edition of the Irish Examiner in stores or from our epaper site.