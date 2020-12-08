Niall Corcoran to join Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford management team

Niall Corcoran will be part of Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford management team next season.

The former Galway-born Dublin defender was Laois coach working alongside Eddie Brennan the last two seasons.

Corcoran comes into the Wexford set-up as Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland winner Brendan Bugler steps aside due to family commitments. Bugler joined up last season after Stephen Molumphy left to link up with his native Waterford.

The highly-respected Galway native Corcoran was a key part of Brennan’s set-up last season when they beat Dublin to win through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. The news follows Brennan’s decision to join Cuala as coach to John Twomey in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Dublin senior hurling management team as well as the Cork one is expected to change for the forthcoming year. As the Irish Examiner reported on Monday, Kieran Kingston is considering freshening up his management group while Mattie Kenny could be without Greg Kennedy for 2021 also, due to family and work commitments.