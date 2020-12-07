Dessie Farrell joins calls for a limited number of fans at All-Ireland finals

Dessie Farrell has echoed Tom Morrissey’s call for families of those involved in the deciders to be permitted to attend the All-Ireland finals over the next two weekends.

On Thursday last, the Limerick forward said it would mean a huge amount if loved ones could be allowed entry to Croke Park for their clash against Waterford this Sunday.

Former GPA chief executive Farrell chimed a similar note following Saturday’s 15-point win over Cavan. "I just think generally for an All-Ireland final, it's such a special cultural occasion in this country," he told RTÉ. “It’s a shame for family members if there wasn’t some allowance made for those.

"You look around the country today, we’re back in Level 3, every shopping centre the length and breadth of the country is full of people buzzing around. The GAA have demonstrated that they can manage the situation really, really well.

"I think having another couple of hundred or even a thousand people in for both the hurling and football finals would make very little difference.

"People need to realise, and I’m encouraging the authorities to think about this, for a player to end up on the pitch here tonight, or on any given day, there is a huge amount of support in the background.”

Speaking later to the print and online media, Farrell highlighted how difficult it was on players not being able to share the matchday experience with their families. “As a manager you are always concerned about the hype. But by the same token, players are always putting in a massive effort and it is nice to recognise that and reward that in a way.

“And that's missing - that's tough on lads' families and friends and everyone who participates on the big day as it is not only about the players who take the field on the day, there is a lot of support behind that at home and in workplaces.

"There are a lot of moving parts before they get out on the pitch there. And it is important for those individuals and we understand that and recognise that too.”

Having spoken about Donegal prior to the Ulster final, Farrell admitted he was surprised that Cavan had won through to face them on Saturday. “The more we looked at them, the more frightened I became because we could see things in their play, they are quite sophisticated in terms of their tactical stuff and rotation of players.

“They were always going to pose us different types of questions than we have had to date and then the big factor was the level of intensity which Donegal couldn't live with. We paid them the utmost respect and were diligent in terms of what they were going to bring in for this game.”

Farrell is hopeful the 2021 championship will be staged earlier in the year. “I think we are all optimistic with the vaccine and the mood music in the background that that is not going to be the case and we would be in the position to play an earlier Championship.”