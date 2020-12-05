Dublin march on to another All-Ireland final as they overcome Cavan challenge

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Dublin 1-24 Cavan 0-12

Dublin have eased into a sixth consecutive All-Ireland final with a facile victory over Ulster champions Cavan in Croke Park this evening.

On the crest of a 69-point aggregate winning total across four championship their games, Dessie Farrell’s side will be roaring hot favourites against Mayo or Tipperary this day fortnight following another convincing win.

Cavan were competitive up to the early part of the second half but were nine points in arrears by the second water break, 0-17 to 0-8, their only point in that period coming from Conor Madden.

With three second-half points, Con O’Callaghan was to the fore for Dublin while along with him the immense Brian Fenton and player of the year favourite Ciarán Kilkenny, while denied a second-half goal by a Martin Reilly deflection, also each contributed four points. Their goal came from a turnover in the 65th minute when Dean Rock crossed a hand-pass to Robbie McDaid to palm the ball home.

Dublin’s start was far slower than it was in the Leinster final, much of that to do with how attentive Cavan were without the ball. When they did have it, they weren’t as certain but some of their defensive play was laudable.

Philip McMahon of Dublin has a shot on goal despite the efforts of Niall Murray of Cavan. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The teams were level three times in the opening quarter, Cavan going ahead twice, before four successive points put Dublin four up, a couple of them from Dean Rock who was lapping it up as he showed for his running team-mates. Paddy Small was also impressive teeing up scores.

A great run from Ciarán Brady was rewarded with a point and Cavan went into the water break three down, 0-7 to 0-4. However, Dublin scored the first two points after that intermission and could have had a goal in the 29th minute but for Oisín Kiernan denying Niall Scully.

Taking the ball into contact, Cavan were coughing up the ball too easily having worked hard to win it back and the margin was still five at half-time, 0-12 to 0-7, Rock helping himself to five points, four of them from play.

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock (0-6, 2 frees); R McDaid (1-2); C Kilkenny (1 mark), C O’Callaghan, B Fenton (0-4 each); P Small (0-2, 1 free); B Howard, C Costello (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cavan: M Reilly (0-3); O Kiernan (0-2); J Smith, R Galligan, C Brady, G McKiernan (free), C Conroy (free), C Madden, J Smith (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton (c); M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, J Cooper; R McDaid, J Small, E Murchan; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, C O’Callaghan, S Bugler; J Small, C Kilkenny, D Rock.

Subs for Dublin: B Howard for S Bugler (48); P McMahon for J Cooper (51); P Mannion for P Small (55); C Costello for N Scully (64); C Basquel for D Rock (70+1).

CAVAN: R Galligan (c); K Clarke, P Faulkner, K Brady; C Brady, L Fortune, J McLoughlin; J Smith, G McKiernan; O Kiernan, C Conroy, G Smith; M Reilly, T Galligan, C Madden.

Subs for Cavan: C Smith for K Brady (inj 18); S Murray for C Conroy (35); N Murray for K Clarke (46); C Brady for C Smith (51); S Smith for C Madden (64).

Red card: T Galligan (second yellow, 70+3).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).