Mayo's staying power never in doubt, insists Stephen Coen after hectic schedule

Stephen Coen says Mayo never doubted their ability to come through their hectic schedule of five games in 28 days.

That was the gauntlet facing James Horan’s side if they were to reach a Connacht final from the quarter-final stage on the back of fulfilling their final two Division 1 fixtures.

Despite relegation to Division 2, beating Galway twice in that period lastly in the provincial decider demonstrated their staying power.

“We've a guy, Conor Finn,” says Coen," who is be our strength and conditioning coach. Evan Regan is our nutritionist and then we've an absolutely brilliant medical team. We always feel like they get the balance right between giving us enough recovery, fuelling us with the right fuel and making sure the bodies are right.

“Playing five games in five weeks is intense, but it's something we relished. We knew that with the younger guys in the group, the competitiveness in the group and size of the squad, we felt we could take on the five weeks. We're just happy to be playing.”

Four of those games were on the road including all three championship ties in Connacht. Mayo were used to embarking from Castlebar in convoy. Coen says they tried to make the most of it.

“When you're in the car on your own in your own thoughts, if you want to ring someone, you can. If you want to listen to music you can, or if you just want to be quiet and focus you can. It allowed you have your own unique preparation.

"There's something nice about going together in a fleet of cars heading in together. It's just the times we're in, you have to appreciate that side of things. Obviously, if you're not driving you can relax on the bus and stuff like that. It's not the end of the world, we're just in a privileged position to be able to play.”

Mayo have made up for the lack of bonding on the team bus in training and virtually during the lockdown. Coen appreciates the efforts made by some of the younger players like Oisín Mullen and Eoghan MacLaughlin to fit in.

“There's a bit more craic and it's brought down the average age of the group as well. What I'm very impressed with is tha that the younger lads have blended very quickly with guys who've been here a while. They made an effort to mix among the group and have added to the togetherness.

"As you can see from the performances they just play with the shackles off, want to hunt after the ball, attack as much as possible and just work really hard. A lot of us who've been playing for a while have learned a lot from them.”

Now refreshed after a three-week break from competitive games, Coen faces former UCD team-mates in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final when Tipperary and Mayo meet for the third time in Championship in four years.

“I would have played with Jimmy Feehan, Liam Casey and [Colin] O'Riordan when we were in first year. We won a Freshers together and then we played together for my whole Sigerson career.

"I would have been in the same course with two of them. We played a good bit of football together and had great craic along the way."