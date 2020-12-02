Paul Galvin blasts 'hysterical' reaction to Kerry championship exit 

Former Kerry star Paul Galvin has described the reaction to their Munster championship defeat to Cork as "hysterical" and insisted the situation isn't as "dire" as some feel.

The four-time All-Ireland winner, in charge of Wexford for the majority of the 2020 season, called for some "perspective" in the debate about the Kerry team.

Earlier this week, Galvin's former Kerry colleague Darran O'Sullivan blasted "bullshit" rumours of a player heave against manager Peter Keane in the wake of the loss.

Speaking on the Terrace Talk programme on Radio Kerry, Galvin said the reality is that nobody is more disappointed than the players and those involved.

"I think a bit of perspective is needed," said Galvin. "I thought the reaction to the game was hysterical and as hysterical as I've seen to any game.

"I don't know, it's a hard game to monitor and to measure and to make sense of after the year that it's been. The game itself was not a great game. I lost interest in the game myself very early on in the game to be quite honest with you.

I don't know what to say about it ever since, we're probably searching for answers a little bit but I don't think it's as dire a situation as the reaction might have suggested

The former Footballer of the Year said that while he believes six-in-a-row chasing Dublin are "ahead of everyone probably in most facets", the gap can potentially be closed in a relatively short period.

He said that for Kerry and all teams who hope to overtake the Dubs, it is about using "a bit of imagination".

Galvin was on the programme to speak about the release of the first in a collection of jerseys inspired by past Kerry teams, players and iconic figures.

"You talk about the Joe Barretts and the John Joe Sheehys and the Con Brosnans, I do think there's a little bit of revolution required, a little bit of revolutionary thinking required to start to make your own progress," he said.

The latest edition of the Paul Galvin designed Keohane Athletic Club range. Vintage number three Kerry jersey inspired by legendary full-backs. This edition remembers Kerry’s three in a row All Ireland victories from 1939-1941.

"That can actually lead to quite quick progress as well. You look at the recent past of All-Ireland winners outside of Kerry, Dublin. It's funny that most of these revolutionaries come from up the north. You look at Joe Kernan, Mickey Harte and McGuinness when he was there, all these guys came at it with their own ideas and their own thoughts and their own plans and really committed to those plans and got their players to commit to their plans and didn't deviate.

"Kerry have always been good at that.

Micko was one of those great revolutionaries in his own right. I think that's where it needs to start to be honest with you.

Galvin stepped down from the Wexford role in September, citing a relocation of his family to the west of Ireland due to the pandemic along with travel and business commitments.

The Finuge man said he has had a number of enquiries regarding other jobs and roles in recent weeks but is "sitting tight" and waiting for the GAA to clarify plans for the 2021 season.

"I have an open mind on it and I'll watch the remainder of the Championship and see how things play out," he said.

"From the conversations that I've had with club chairmen and different chairmen I've spoken to in the last couple of weeks, the sooner the GAA can get to clarify what next season looks like from a structure point of view and with regards to fixtures the better because it's not helping anyone from the point of view of coaching and chairpersons in charge of clubs and counties because it's difficult to plan ahead."