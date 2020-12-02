David Power confident Tipp can take down Mayo and reach All-Ireland final

Tipperary “won’t fear” Mayo in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final and if the Premier footballers can produce a performance at GAA HQ, manager David Power believes his side “have a great chance” of reaching the decider.

After a first Munster SFC title in 85 years, Tipperary stand 70 minutes from a first All-Ireland final appearance in 98 years.

No more than the county’s most recent involvement at the All-Ireland semi-final stage back in 2016, Mayo again provide penultimate round opposition this weekend. And just as he wasn’t behind the door in expressing his belief that Tipperary could topple Cork, manager David Power is again in fighting form.

“I'm not happy [with the Munster title alone], I want to drive on now,” Power began.

“I feel we have an opportunity, like the very same going into the Cork game. If we get a performance, I really, really do think we have a great chance again.

We won’t fear Mayo. I believe in this Tipperary football team that if we get a performance, that we’ll be very close to Mayo.

"There is no point going into a game if you think you are going to be beaten. I certainly don’t think that way and the players, based on training, don’t think that way. If we get a performance, we have every chance on Sunday.

“We have to get better in order to beat Mayo but I feel that performance is in us. I don’t want to be coming out and saying the Cork game was our perfect performance because it wasn’t. I know there are more gears in this Tipperary team.”

Given the unlikelihood of any future Munster final triumph putting Tipperary within one game of a shot at Sam Maguire, Power accepts Sunday is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for his players and the county as a whole.

Tipperary manager David Power at the final whistle after the win over Cork. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

“We have got this confidence from winning Munster. That's really the most important thing going for us and we must use this confidence in the right way. And I think they will use this confidence.

“For Tipperary to win a first Munster senior football title in the last 85 years has been incredible, and I suppose we have gone on this run of five straight wins, and each game we have improved.

I said it before the Munster final, we are kind of a team that gets better with better opposition.

“We have some very good players and it was actually incredible, I couldn't get over the odds going into the Munster final because we have a lot of players that have won Sigerson Cup medals, have played in an All-Ireland semi-final, have played in U21 All-Irelands, have played in All-Ireland minor finals. You name it, there's a huge amount of experience there.”

Having had time to digest their Munster final victory, it wasn’t the result that pleased Power most, rather the style of football that got them over the line with three to spare.

“Some of the phone calls and texts that I got, from all corners of the country, from players that won several All-Irelands down in Kerry, the big satisfaction I'm really taking from it was that it was great to win, but that it was our style of play that has really appealed to the public.

“Even going back to the minor team, any team I've been involved with, we play football the right way. And, ultimately, whether we're good enough or not good enough, that's a different question. But I think we have to stick to that philosophy that we play really, really fast football. We kicked 17 points (against Cork), probably could have kicked maybe a bit more, but to kick 17 points, and we're nearly going into Christmas time, it's fabulous.

Overwhelmed

“I'm very humbled with all the different messages we're after getting.

There's a couple of 90-year-olds who rang me as well, and they were in tears. I really am overwhelmed by all the people that have made contact with us.

With Tipperary having managed just three wins across the 2018 championship, 2019 League, 2019 championship, and the first five rounds of this year’s league pre-lockdown, Power attributes their dramatic turnaround in results this past month and a half to a strengthened and settled panel.

“It really boils down to having a steady panel. You take this year, the panel I started with in January compared to the panel I have now, it's nearly a completely different panel.

“I have four or five additions that are, in my eyes, real Division 1 quality. I think that is what has held back Tipp in many ways. Like, if we could keep this core group together over the next two/three years, you would see better consistency and I really do think Tipp would be in line to be hopefully promoted in the League and maybe winning one or two more Munster championships as well.”