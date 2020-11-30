Dalo's Hurling Show: Waterford built for speed. Limerick tough it out. Are Cats in transition?

Tony Browne, Ger Cunningham, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers review the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals with Anthony Daly.
Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 14:55

In association with Renault Ireland.

 

1-40 mins: Waterford's pace and pedigree and the majesty of 'Ozzie', But are Kilkenny caught in 'no-man's-land'?

40-59: 'Ruthless' Liam Cahill's impact, Dessie the pro, and club-county restructure.

60-90: Limerick start slow, but winners find a way. But were Galway set up to contain and is the sweeper alien to them? Plus zipline cameras and TJ's virtual tour of Las Vegas.

90-105: Any other business: Maradona RIP, dealing with racing handicappers and the Fantasy League wooden spoon update.

