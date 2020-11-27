Richie Hogan named to start for Kilkenny as Colin Fennelly and Walter Walsh miss out

Richie Hogan's match-winning Leinster final display has been rewarded with a start in the team named for Kilkenny's All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford.

The former hurler of the team is selected at full-forward as captain Colin Fennelly and Walter Walsh miss out on Brian Cody's starting team.

Billy Ryan, who scored a goal against Dublin but missed the subsequent Leinster final, returns to the full-forward line alongside Hogan and Eoin Cody.

Paddy Deegan, who also missed the provincial final win over Galway, is restored to the half-back line, with Conor Browne moving to midfield. Richie Leahy drops out and is not named among the substitutes.

Speaking this week after being replaced early against Galway, Fennelly said: “You’d be under pressure all the time. For every game. People out there might think, ‘oh yeah, he’ll start this weekend.’ It’s never the case.

“Grand, if you think you played well but if you’re going bad in training, Brian always goes by training. He always says, ‘you’re as good as your last performance’. And the last performance is the last training session played.”

Waterford are due to name their side for Saturday's game, which throws-in at 6pm at Croke Park, later this evening.

Kilkenny (SHC v Waterford): Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Conor Delaney (Erin's Own), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro), Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels); Conor Browne (James Stephens), Conor Fogarty (Erin's Own); John Donnelly (Thomastown), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Richie Hogan (Danesfort), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks).

Subs: Darren Brennan (St Lachtain's), Paul Murphy (Danesfort), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Ciaran Wallace (Erin's Own), Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Alan Murphy (Glenmore), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon), Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Ger Aylward (Glenmore), Niall Brassil (James Stephens).