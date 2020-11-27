Richie Hogan named to start for Kilkenny as Colin Fennelly and Walter Walsh miss out

Richie Hogan named to start for Kilkenny as Colin Fennelly and Walter Walsh miss out

Kilkenny's Richie Hogan scored 1-2 in the comeback win over Galway in the Leinster final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 16:23
Stephen Barry

Richie Hogan's match-winning Leinster final display has been rewarded with a start in the team named for Kilkenny's All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford.

The former hurler of the team is selected at full-forward as captain Colin Fennelly and Walter Walsh miss out on Brian Cody's starting team.

Billy Ryan, who scored a goal against Dublin but missed the subsequent Leinster final, returns to the full-forward line alongside Hogan and Eoin Cody.

Paddy Deegan, who also missed the provincial final win over Galway, is restored to the half-back line, with Conor Browne moving to midfield. Richie Leahy drops out and is not named among the substitutes.

Speaking this week after being replaced early against Galway, Fennelly said: “You’d be under pressure all the time. For every game. People out there might think, ‘oh yeah, he’ll start this weekend.’ It’s never the case.

“Grand, if you think you played well but if you’re going bad in training, Brian always goes by training. He always says, ‘you’re as good as your last performance’. And the last performance is the last training session played.”

Waterford are due to name their side for Saturday's game, which throws-in at 6pm at Croke Park, later this evening. 

Read More

Colin Fennelly fears being dropped for Kilkenny's semi-final showdown with Waterford

Kilkenny (SHC v Waterford): Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Conor Delaney (Erin's Own), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro), Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels); Conor Browne (James Stephens), Conor Fogarty (Erin's Own); John Donnelly (Thomastown), TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Richie Hogan (Danesfort), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks).

Subs: Darren Brennan (St Lachtain's), Paul Murphy (Danesfort), Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Ciaran Wallace (Erin's Own), Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Alan Murphy (Glenmore), Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon), Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Ger Aylward (Glenmore), Niall Brassil (James Stephens).

More in this section

Paul Kerrigan retires from inter-county football Paul Kerrigan retires from inter-county football
Sinead Goldrick 16/9/2018 Ladies football team news: Dublin welcome back Sinéad Goldrick and Siobhán McGrath
Cork v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final David Power: We have 41 guys training, it was sad they couldn't be at Munster final
Paul Kerrigan's career with Cork and Nemo Rangers in pictures

Paul Kerrigan's career with Cork and Nemo Rangers in pictures

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices