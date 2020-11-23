Tipperary to pay respects at Bloody Sunday memorial in Croke Park

The Tipperary team are expected to be afforded the opportunity to pay their respects at the Bloody Sunday tribute in Croke Park on Sunday week, as Dublin did on Saturday.

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton led his players in honouring the 14 victims following their Leinster final win over Meath. Now the Munster champions, Dublin’s opponents in that challenge game 100 years ago, are to be invited to lay a wreath at the corner of Hill 16 and the Cusack Stand.

There are strong indications Tipperary will again don the Grangemockler 1920 colours for the All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo. Worn in Sunday’s win over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the jersey had initially been commissioned for a commemorative challenge game with Dublin, which had been due to take place last Saturday prior to the Championship being rescheduled.

The jersey is to be the alternate kit for Tipperary in 2021 and ‘22 as well as being the goalkeeper jersey for both teams. Mick Hogan’s image is also to feature on the sleeves of both home and away tops from next season.

Meanwhile, Tipperary men will referee and manage in Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final as Fergal Horgan has been appointed for the clash between Liam Cahill-managed Waterford and Kilkenny in Croke Park.

The matter of match officials being involved in games where management hail from the same county was questioned by Liam Sheedy following Tipperary’s defeat to Galway in Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

Wexford’s James Owens takes charge of Sunday’s Limerick-Galway clash. Although the process has been known to change, the semi-final appointments would appear to indicate Cork man Colm Lyons is in line to referee his first All-Ireland senior final on December 13. The Nemo Rangers man took charge of last Sunday week’s Munster final and the Galway-Wexford Leinster semi-final.