Tony Kelly heroics highlight Clare’s lack of scoring options

Clare’s scoring stats don’t lie.

On one hand, they tell the story of Tony Kelly’s outrageous form. On the other, they shine an unforgiving light on the contributions of those around him.

The Banner have hit 2-71 across their three championship outings to date. Of that total, Kelly is responsible for 1-45 (0-17 against Limerick, 0-13 against Laois, and 1-15 against Wexford last time out).

Not far off half of Kelly’s 1-45 haul — 1-18 — has come from open play and so his tallies should not be solely attributed to his dead-ball sharpness, even if he is sending wide very few placed-ball efforts.

If 62% of Clare’s scores in Championship 2020 have been provided by one man, what does this say about the rest of the forwards lining out alongside the 2013 hurler of the year?

Taking Kelly and his double-digit contributions out of the equation for a moment, Clare’s five other starting forwards managed a paltry 1-3 between them during the Munster quarter-final defeat to Limerick. This 1-3 tally was provided by Ryan Taylor (1-1) and Diarmuid Ryan (0-2), meaning half of the Banner attack did not find the target.

Their contribution rose to 0-8 in the sink-or-swim qualifier against Laois two weeks later, but dropped to 0-3 in the win over Wexford as only Jason McCarthy (0-2) and Colin Guilfoyle (0-1) split Mark Fanning’s posts at Portlaoise.

Add those three tallies together and what you have is the Clare forward unit, minus Kelly, accounting for just 22% of Clare’s 2-71 championship total. Six points have come from midfield, defence has contributed five points, with the bench delivering a solitary point.

After Kelly in the Clare 2020 championship scoring chart comes Ryan Taylor with 1-3. Following him is Cathal Malone with 0-5, the latter operating at midfield in two of Clare’s three games.

In essence, only one Clare forward — Kelly — has struck more than five scores in this championship, with Taylor, Diarmuid Ryan (0-3), and Aron Shanagher (0-3) the only other forwards who have registered three or more scores across their three games.

Compare these scoring stats to those of their All-Ireland quarter-final opponents Waterford, who have played a game less than Brian Lohan’s men, and you’ll find five Waterford players — Stephen Bennett (0-24), Austin Gleeson (0-6), Calum Lyons (1-2), Dessie Hutchinson (0-4), and Jamie Barron (0-3) — have already hit three or more scores in the championship.

Moreover, the Waterford spread of scorers per game is averaging between eight and nine, whereas Clare are averaging less than seven scorers.

Of course, Clare’s reliance on one man wasn’t always so. Kelly may have finished as the league’s top-scorer this year, but his percentage contribution to Clare’s overall league total was just under half (49%) and well below the 62% he’s currently hovering around.

The loss of John Conlon to injury toward the end of spring robbed Clare of one of their strongest forward assets, while Shane O’Donnell, who struck 3-7 pre lockdown, has yet to raise a flag in the championship despite starting all three games.

But as former Clare hurler Colin Ryan noted in his Clare Champion column this week: “Shane is the perfect foil for Tony Kelly as he does so much selfless work and releases others around him into space.”

The concern for Clare remains, however, as to where the scores will come from if Waterford succeed in pinning Kelly down in a way Limerick, Laois, or Wexford could not.

Clare 2020 championship scorers: T Kelly (1-45, 0-26 frees, 0-1 ‘65); R Taylor (1-3); C Malone (0-5); A Shanagher, D Ryan (0-3 each); C Guilfoyle, J McCarthy, D McInerney, S Morey (0-2 each) S O’Halloran, A McCarthy, R Hayes, D Fitzgerald (0-1 each).