Limerick GAA honour Tom Hogan and Bloody Sunday victims

Limerick GAA this week paid tribute to Tom Hogan who was one of the 14 victims on Bloody Sunday Photographed from left to right: Paul Foley Central Council, John Cregan Chairman Co Board, Liam Lenihan Chairman Munster Council, Michael O Riordan Co Secretary

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 13:43
John Fogarty

Limerick GAA this week paid tribute to Tom Hogan who was one of the 14 victims on Bloody Sunday 100 years ago on Saturday.

County chairman John Cregan laid a laurel wreath on Hogan’s grave at Dromin graveyard. The board will also supplement a commemorative plaque, which will be erected by the Dromin Graveyard Committee at the cemetery to honour Tom Hogan in the coming weeks.

Hogan, 19, was the last victim of the massacre at Croke Park on November 21, 1920. He was shot in the shoulder and had an arm amputated. Gangrene then set in following the operation and he passed away the following Friday.

From Tankardstown, Kilmallock, Hogan was the youngest of seven children who lost both parents before he was 10. Hogan, who joined the Irish Volunteers with three of his brothers, moved to Dublin earlier that year and worked as a mechanic.

“This is a gesture which we are making on behalf of the people of Limerick for all of those who died but in particular one of our own countymen,” said Cregan. “Tom Hogan attended at Croke Park to enjoy a football match on November 21st 1920 and lost his life as a result. This was a huge moment in our history and we would love to have a fuller and larger event but have to observe Covid restrictions.” 

Also speaking at the wreath laying, Munster Council chairman Liam Lenihan said: “It is fitting that the GAA recognises these tragic and historic events and we would particularly like to express our thanks to Tom Hogan’s extended family for their very dignified engagement in this process.” Also in attendance at the ceremony were Limerick’s Central Council delegate Paul Foley and county secretary Mike O’Riordan.

