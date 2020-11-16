Declan Bonner concerned by state of Armagh pitch for Ulster final

Declan Bonner assumes some work will be put into the pitch at the Athletics Grounds ahead of Sunday’s Ulster SFC final.

Following his team’s resounding 1-22 to 0-13 win over Armagh at Breffni Park on Saturday, the Donegal manager was an interested observer for the other semi-final on Sunday as Cavan came back from the dead to set up a repeat of last year’s provincial showpiece.

Mikey Graham’s team came from 10 points down to pip Down on Sunday on a 1-14 to 1-13 scoreline in poor conditions in Armagh. The same venue will host this Sunday’s final as St Tiernach’s Park in Clones can't accommodate the final due to having no floodlights for the 4pm start.

“I don't have a real preference,” Bonner said when asked of the venue.

But just looking at the state of the pitch, from watching the match yesterday, it didn't look in great shape. You'd have definite concerns about that being quite honest.

“It's been fixed for Armagh, so you can only take it that the powers that be will see the pitch will be in proper playing condition. It's in the middle of winter. Both goals, going out maybe 20-25 metres out the pitch, it did look pretty dug up. I presume there's plans in place to rectify it.”

Stephen McMenamin is unlikely to feature, according to Bonner. The tigerish corner-back pulled up with a hamstring injury in the first two minutes of the win over Armagh at Breffni Park on Saturday and was replaced immediately by Jeaic Mac Ceallbhuí.

“It's looking very doubtful for Stephen,” Bonner said.

“We'll give him a real opportunity but at this current time we haven't got him back onto the pitch yet. But it would be probably less than 50-50.”

Paddy McGrath, a survivor from the 2012 All-Ireland victory, was an absentee in Cavan with a soft tissue injury but may come back into the contention. McGrath, along with Michael Murphy, Neil McGee, and Patrick McBrearty are chasing a sixth Ulster title, more than anyone has ever managed in the county. Hugh McFadden was withdrawn on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

“Paddy will be assessed,” Bonner added. “He will get back the pitch tomorrow night, so fingers crossed that he comes through the week now, but I think Hughie will be OK. Stephen is probably our main concern. It's part and parcel of football. Injuries do happen. But we're keeping the fingers crossed.”

Bonner suggested that his captain isn’t always afforded the protection others might get. Murphy was denied a couple of frees in the first half by referee David Coldrick, much to the frustration of the Donegal bench.

“Michael is a big strong lad and he comes in for special treatment,” Bonner said. “He’s a special player. He doesn’t get the protection that he deserves - like everyone else that goes onto a playing pitch. Michael is well fit to look after himself. I felt there were a number of frees that we didn’t get. We’ll move on and get ready for next week.”

Donegal are appearing in their ninth provincial final in 10 years, having lifted five Ulster championships and the All-Ireland in that timeframe. Prior to that, since the foundation of the GAA, they had won the exact same - five provincial titles and took Sam to the Hills for the first time in 1992.

Bonner admitted he was slightly surprised to learn on Friday night that Mickey Harte had stepped aside in Tyrone after 18 years in charge having won three All-Ireland SFC crowns and six Ulster titles.

“Mickey has been brilliant for Tyrone,” Bonner said. “He managed All-Ireland teams and minor, under-21, and three seniors. Mickey owes Tyrone football nothing. He’ll be about somewhere along the line. He has been brilliant for Tyrone football, Ulster football, and just football in general.”